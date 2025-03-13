UAE, Dubai: E& is joining as a main partner of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers by establishing sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

e& is dedicating its various platforms and resources to facilitate contributions to the campaign, which allows people to make donations in honour of their fathers. The campaign further establishes the values of honouring parents, compassion and solidarity, while reinforcing the UAE’s leading role in humanitarian work.

Operating under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Fathers’ Endowment reinforces the noble values of generosity and deep human solidarity, for which the UAE has become known. It also promotes the concept of charitable endowments, and creates a community-wide movement that supports its aims.

Tech solutions

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of e& UAE, stated: “We are honoured to be a main partner of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, which reflects the UAE's commitment to providing sustainable healthcare for communities in need. This commitment is rooted in the UAE's humanitarian mission and the belief that access to healthcare is essential for social prosperity and a dignified life.”

“Participating in this campaign demonstrates e&’s strong commitment to social responsibility and support for national efforts to promote sustainable philanthropy. We aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of less fortunate individuals.” He emphasized e&’s dedication to leveraging its resources and advanced technologies to facilitate easy participation in the campaign for both individuals and institutions, ultimately ensuring its success and the achievement of its noble humanitarian goals.

Special numbers

e& is supporting the Fathers’ Endowment campaign in different ways, including dedicated numbers to send SMS, enabling donations through the Smiles app as well as promoting the campaign via SMS and other platforms, and changing its network name.

e& also announced a set of special mobile numbers that will be auctioned at the Most Noble Number charity auction in support of the campaign. The auction, organized in collaboration with Emirates Auction on 15 March at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, is set to see the participation of UAE’s notable businessmen and philanthropists.