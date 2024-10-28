Collaboration focuses on AI for 5G and sustainability initiatives

Dubai, UAE: e& International has signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global tech leaders Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and Intel to transform its mobile networks using artificial intelligence (AI).

Centered around a shared ambition to revolutionise e&’s mobile network infrastructure, this landmark collaboration is set to redefine the telecommunications landscape by laying the groundwork for an "autonomous network" strategy that aligns with the Group’s digital transformation objectives.

Backed by TM Forum, an alliance of 800+ global companies this association aims to help e& achieve Level 4 autonomy in its mobile networks by 2030, a major milestone in its digital transformation journey to becoming a tech-driven organisation.

Sabri Yehya, Chief Technology Officer, e& international, said “This multilateral partnership is a game-changer for e& international and a bold move that will lead the industry into a new era with networks that think, adapt, and evolve in real-time. e&’s goal to achieving Level 4 autonomy is not just about staying competitive; it’s about leveraging the transformative power of AI to deliver frictionless, intuitive experiences for our customers as we set new industry standards for how we connect, communicate, and create.”

George Glass, Chief Technology Officer, TM Forum said “This is not just a technological milestone; it represents a fundamental shift towards AI-first operations that empowers telcos to unlock efficiency and growth. e&’s bold vision for achieving AN Level 4 by 2030 with Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia and Intel is a perfect example of what can be achieved through industry collaboration. TM Forum is committed to supporting the global telco industry on this journey by providing the frameworks, tools, and guidance needed to build an end-to-end, AI-first operational model that will unlock new growth opportunities.”

An autonomous network uses AI and advanced technologies to manage, optimise, and repair itself with minimal human intervention. It can automatically adjust settings for optimal performance, detect and fix issues to minimise disruptions, adapt to new devices or updates, and predict maintenance needs before problems arise.

Achieving Level 4 autonomy means e&’s networks will largely run themselves, handling most operational tasks automatically, with human oversight for only the most complex or strategic situations. This level of autonomy will enable e& to deliver more efficient, reliable, and responsive services to its customers.

e& international and its partners will work together to set the standards for achieving this high level of autonomy. This includes evaluating current capabilities, identifying challenges, and planning the steps needed to enhance network autonomy. All partners will also test real-world AI use cases that can improve customer experiences, boost efficiency, and support sustainability.

The telecom partners will also create a detailed white paper outlining e&'s current network capabilities and its plans for the future. This includes leveraging AI to accelerate the rollout of 5G in key markets and exploring AI-driven solutions to reduce carbon emissions, supporting e&’s sustainability goals.

e& Media Office

Shilpa Villait +971505973304

Nancy Sudheer +971507055290

Noha Serageldin +971507010247

Grace Eid +971525434411

mediaoffice@eand.com