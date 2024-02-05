Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& Carrier & Wholesale announced the expansion of its Tier III SmartHub data centre to the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and connectivity to support the entire region’s digital ecosystem.

The strategic expansion further solidifies e&'s global network enhancing its ability to serve businesses across various industry verticals. The upcoming data centre in Abu Dhabi will be the fifth th Tier III data centre alongside the existing ones in Fujairah 1 and 2, Dubai, and Kalba.

With the new SmartHub location in Abu Dhabi it accelerates digital adoption in the country offering geo-redundancy and added value for customers with low latency and high-speed internet.

Nabil Baccouche, e& Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer commenting on the launch, said: “Our footprint expansion is aligned with e&’s long term vision of creating a digitally empowered world through innovation and digitisation. With the United Arab Emirates today playing a key role in the global economy, we are committed to delivering world-class connectivity solutions, facilitating global trade and investment. The hi-tech infrastructure and strategic location of Abu Dhabi will be a valuable asset to our customers and the wider business community.”

The new Abu Dhabi facility is Uptime Institute Tier III Certified, complying with the highest industry standards of data centre performance and availability with an ESTIDAMA Pearl rating of 4 for sustainable design, construction, and operation, as well as a USGBC LEED Gold certification, adhering to strict environmental standards.

About e& Carrier & Wholesale

As the driving force behind connectivity, e& Carrier & Wholesale stands as a vital and dynamic business unit, playing a pivotal role in e&-one of the leading technology group in the world.

With a commitment to extending its reach to all subscribers by acting as a catalyst for innovation and ensuring agility across all its solutions, e& carrier and wholesale is the largest internet, mobile and regional hub for international cable systems.

The ecosystem of Carrier & Wholesale encompasses region’s most extensive international network that links 160 international carriers with its international mobile network reaching over 800 plus destinations.

Through a whole range of strategic partnerships and a global footprint across 16 countries and 2 regional offices in Europe and Asia, it offers a comprehensive range of advanced solutions for mobile operators, carriers, ISPs, wholesalers and OTTs worldwide to fulfill their ever-growing connectivity needs. This mainly includes mobile, data, voice and satellite services.

e& Carrier and Wholesale was also globally acclaimed as the ‘Best Wholesale Provider’ for many years in a row.

To learn more about e& Carrier and Wholesale, please visit: https://www.eand.com/en/whoweare/carrier-and-wholesale/index.html.