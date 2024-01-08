Dubai / London: e& enterprise today announced its strategic partnership with Fils, a groundbreaking fintech platform, establishing a new standard in the digital payments sector by promoting sustainability.

This alliance signifies a milestone in e& enterprise's continuous pledge to lead the digital transformation regionally and globally, infusing environmental consciousness into every digital transaction.

Through this collaboration, e& enterprise will integrate Fils’s innovative platform into its Digital Payment Platform and ecosystem through a unified Application Programming Interface (API). This will allow businesses in the UAE to provide their customers with clear and precise information on carbon emissions per transaction, as well as the option to offset their carbon footprint using reliable methods.

The new partnership will also offer a variety of emissions calculators and offsetting mechanisms, driving UAE businesses towards transparent carbon calculations and offsetting choices based on transactions.

Alberto Araque, CEO of e& enterprise IoT & AI, said: "Our collaboration with Fils is more than a partnership, it represents a pivotal shift in our operating ethos. We are embarking on a journey that goes beyond enhancing our digital payments platform to fundamentally reshape the way businesses and consumers engage with digital commerce, prioritising environmental responsibility at every step."

This initiative aligns perfectly with the COP28 environmental mission and demonstrates e& enterprise's commitment to promoting green business models. This collaboration aims to create new revenue streams while balancing profitability and sustainable practices, benefiting the entire financial ecosystem and the community.

Known for its comprehensive B2B2C offering and technological prowess, Fils fits perfectly with e& enterprise's commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) principles. This partnership is poised to revolutionise sectors such as financial services, hospitality and e-commerce by integrating sustainability into their core operations.

Nameer Khan, CEO and Founder of Fils, said: "By joining forces with e& enterprise, we are setting a precedent for integrating sustainability into financial transactions, enabling businesses and consumers to make a tangible impact on the environment. It also marks an important shift in the business world, where the pursuit of profit and environmental management are no longer mutually exclusive, but inseparably linked.

The e& enterprise Payments Platform, bolstered by this partnership, will be at the forefront of promoting sustainability in digital payments. Together, our combined technologies will enable businesses to strengthen their environmental commitment and enhance their brand reputation, while providing consumers with a valuable tool to track and offset their carbon emissions. This initiative is expected to catalyse a shift towards more sustainable consumption patterns, enriching the social and environmental landscape of the UAE.”

-Ends-

Fils PR

Georgia Hanias

Ecology Media

georgiahanias@ecologymedia.co.uk

ed@ecologymedia.co.uk

About Fils

Fils is an enterprise-grade digital infrastructure that enables businesses of all sizes to embed sustainable and climate action into their business models and customer journeys, across industries. Leveraging the latest, groundbreaking fintech innovation, Fils fintech aims to transform the business landscape and bring about a better world for all, with every transaction to every action contributing to a thriving planet. With major partnerships with some of the leading names in the financial services industry, soon to be announced, Fils is growing rapidly, thanks to its ability to offer a powerful API that seamlessly embeds sustainability into the digital payment infrastructure. making it easy for any institution to play its part in creating a better future for all. For more information, please visit the website.

About e&enterprise

e& enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.