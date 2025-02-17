Dubai – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, today announced a strategic three-year collaboration with PayPal, a globally renowned payment solutions provider, that will enhance the payment capabilities offered through its digital payments platform, empowering businesses in the UAE and beyond with expanded payment options.

Leveraging e& enterprise’s unified integration APIs, which allow businesses to incorporate multiple payment instruments through a single, streamlined interface, this new agreement ensures a seamless adoption process for businesses, facilitating the quick enablement of the PayPal wallet as a payment instrument. This enables businesses to avoid the need for complex IT development work, connecting them to the e& enterprise Payments Gateway (EPG) platform to accept and process payments via PayPal.

Miguel Angel Villalonga, Chief Operating Officer, e& enterprise, said: “Digital payments are not only transforming the way businesses operate but are also redefining customer expectations for speed, security, and convenience. Our collaboration with PayPal is set to provide companies with access to versatile, efficient, and globally recognised payment solutions that are essential, empowering them to compete in the global digital economy and keep pace with these growing demands without the brunt of investing in expensive infrastructure.”

“We’re excited to bring PayPal to e& enterprises’s flagship Payments Gateway, which powers some of the region’s largest enterprises and government services,” said Otto Williams, Regional Head and General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, PayPal “With over 400 million active PayPal accounts over the world, being able to offer a widely recognised and trusted payment option will help businesses meet consumers’ expectations of being able to pay with their preferred method.”

The addition of PayPal to the e& enterprise payments platform brings extensive benefits to multiple stakeholders. With the integration of PayPal, merchants can enhance their appeal to a broader customer base and boost cross-border payment acceptance. This is particularly beneficial for merchants in the UAE and the region looking to reach customers abroad, driving cross-border commerce and expanding their market reach.

Businesses will continue to be able to provide their customers with access to reliable and well-known payment options that provide transparency on each transaction and the opportunity to support carbon offset initiatives by allowing consumers to track each transaction, view its environmental impact, and contribute to offsetting carbon footprint through trusted methods or causes.

With PayPal's established global network, e& enterprise anticipates a boost in electronic exports among merchants by enabling them to enjoy higher authorisation rates from these cross-border payments, ensuring smoother transactions and higher revenue.

Strengthening e& enterprise’s position as a leader in offering comprehensive payment solutions within the UAE and globally, the integration of PayPal’s mature product further enhances the EPG platform’s capabilities, allowing businesses to expand their reach and serve international customers more effectively.

