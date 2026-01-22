Dubai, UAE: e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of global technology group e& and Emergence, the US–based leading agentic frontier company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of next-generation AI solutions across enterprises throughout the MENAT region (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye). The collaboration aims to help organizations unlock operational efficiencies, faster and more accurate insights, stronger governance, and higher productivity, through the deployment of advanced autonomous AI agents.

Emergence is widely recognized as a leading agentic AI research lab, founded by some of the world’s most accomplished AI veterans. As part of the partnership, e& enterprise becomes a key distribution and implementation partner for solutions built on the Emergence AI platform. Enterprise clients will gain unprecedented deployment flexibility — from cloud-agnostic installations to fully on-premises, air-gapped environments — supported by white-glove advisory and implementation services. Organizations across MENAT will be able to access the full power of the Emergence platform while retaining complete sovereignty over their data, models, and proprietary workflows, an essential requirement for regulated industries.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of enterprise AI across the MENAT region,” said Amit Gupta, VP & Head of Data, AI and Fintech at e& enterprise. “Enterprises are moving quickly to operationalize AI, and they need solutions that deliver real impact—not just experimentation. As AI becomes increasingly agentic, data governance has become one of the most critical enablers of safe, scalable automation. Emergence serves as the intelligence layer that brings built-in governance, observability and controls into every workflow. Our partnership introduces a new class of autonomous AI capability to the region—systems that can automate complex processes, accelerate decision-making, and enforce governance by design while ensuring full data and model sovereignty. This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping customers deploy AI safely, confidently, and at scale.”

“Every organization we work with shares the same challenge: they want to scale AI, but their data and processes are too fragmented and still require constant human oversight,” said Satya Nitta, Co-founder and CEO of Emergence. “Agentic automation changes this by allowing enterprises to finally understand their data and then make use of it far more quickly—saving months of human effort—to drive actionable insights. Our platform creates a unified, intelligent foundation where our autonomous agents can reason, act, and deliver measurable value. Partnering with e& enterprise allows us to bring this capability to organizations across the MENAT region, helping them reduce operational friction, strengthen governance, and deploy agentic systems that drive real competitive advantage."

Powered by Emergence’s Semantic Intelligence platform, agents can automate multi-step processes across systems—spanning use cases such as semiconductor yield analysis, pharmaceutical research, and financial reporting. Using a three-tier framework (Foundation, Intelligence, Transformation), the platform first automates foundational data work (discovery, mapping, unification, and entity resolution), then applies the Intelligence layer to define the concepts, relationships, and rules that deliver deep, contextual understanding. Within the Transformation layer, Emergence’s ACA engine (Agents Creating Agents) builds bespoke agents that automate complex workflows end-to-end, enabling faster decisions, lower manual effort, and rapid time-to-value.

By combining Emergence’s agentic AI platform with e& enterprise’s extensive regional presence and deep enterprise relationships, organizations across MENAT will gain access to forward-deployed AI solutions capable of solving the “last-mile problem” — the complex, business-specific integrations and operational nuances that generic AI products cannot address.

The announcement comes at a time of rapid AI investment across the region. According to P&S Intelligence, the GCC artificial intelligence market alone is estimated at USD 12.3 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 26.0 billion by 2032, driven by enterprise demand for automation, process optimization, predictive analytics, and faster, more confident decision-making. In the GCC, 19% of organizations have already moved from pilots to full-scale implementation of Agentic AI, with 74% planning adoption.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com.

About Emergence

Emergence is an agentic frontier company pioneering the development of autonomous AI agents and orchestration systems that self-improve to transform enterprise workflows. Its technology helps enterprises boost productivity, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities in human-computer interactions. The Emergence team comes from the world’s leading AI labs and technology teams, including IBM Research, Google Brain, The Allen Institute for AI, Amazon, and Meta. Emergence AI is headquartered in New York, with offices in California, Spain, and India. Learn more at https://www.emergence.ai/