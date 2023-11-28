Abu Dhabi: e& has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NEC Laboratories America and the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), marking an important step in promoting sustainability within its supply chain management system.

The objective of the collaboration is to develop a customised Negotiations, Policy and Simulation tool (NPS Simulation Tool) that will strengthen e&'s sustainable operations capabilities and support e&'s successful transformation into a global technology company.

Obaid Bokisha, Group Chief Operations Officer, e& said: “This collaboration demonstrates e&'s commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business. By partnering with NEC Laboratories America and GeSI, we are not only improving our supply chain management, but also pioneering the use of cutting-edge technologies to support our ambitious sustainability goals. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision to drive digital transformation while prioritising environmental stewardship.”

The partnership outlines a shared vision between the three parties to use the NPS simulation tool to promote sustainable practices in e&’s supply chain ecosystem. This innovative initiative will set new standards in the integration of technology and sustainability.

Chris White, President of NEC Laboratories America Inc, said: “We are delighted to be working with e& and GeSI on this innovative project. Our NPS simulation tool, tailored to e&'s supply chain, is designed to provide insights and simulations that will drive sustainability and efficiency. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to technological innovation in support of broader societal goals.”

The NPS simulation tool is poised to revolutionise the way e& approaches sustainability in its supply chain. It will integrate data analytics and simulation techniques to provide deeper insights and enable more informed decision making. This initiative continues e&'s drive to adopt and implement sustainable practices across its business.

Luis Neves, CEO of GeSI, said: “Our participation in this project with e& and NEC Laboratories America underscores GeSI's commitment to promoting sustainable practices across all sectors. With our expertise and global network, we look forward to contributing to this collaboration as a beacon for sustainable innovation in supply chain management.”

The first phase of the Proof of Concept (PoC) will focus on adapting the NPS simulation tool to e&'s specific needs. e& will provide the data needed to adapt the tool to maximise its effectiveness. Following the design and development phase, e& will commit to testing the tool, providing essential feedback to refine its functionality.

This MoU demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and provides a model for future collaboration to put technology at the service of sustainable development. The partnership symbolises a shared understanding of the essential role that digital innovation plays in achieving environmental goals.

e& continues to demonstrate leadership in sustainability and this new initiative is a further step towards achieving its goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving environmental performance. By aligning its activities with global sustainability standards, e& is not only fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, but also setting a new benchmark for environmental management in the technology industry.

-Ends-