Dubai: e& Carrier & Wholesale (C&WSS), the international wholesale arm of e&, is reinforcing its position as a global connectivity enabler with a strategic expansion into high-growth regions and a renewed focus on digital infrastructure. By strengthening its international footprint and integrating AI-driven solutions, e& C&WS is driving new business opportunities to scale, transform, and stay ahead in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: "Our global expansion and investments in digital infrastructure reflect our commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and intelligent connectivity solutions. We are not just growing our presence—we are redefining how businesses connect across borders. With a robust ecosystem spanning subsea networks, AI-powered platforms, and localised expertise, we enable our partners to scale with agility and confidence in a hyperconnected world."

As part of its international expansion, e& C&WSS is establishing new strategic hubs in Miami and Johannesburg, strengthening its existing presence in London and Singapore. These locations serve as key gateways to some of the world’s most dynamic markets, enabling e& C&WSS to provide 20 cutting-edge services across Voice, Data, Roaming, and Mobility Services to enterprises, telcos, and digital-first businesses. This robust global infrastructure empowers businesses to scale seamlessly, supported by cutting-edge connectivity solutions and localised expertise.

This expansion strengthens C&WS’s support for international partners while unlocking new market opportunities, allowing the company to forge strategic partnerships across the Americas and Africa, enabling businesses to establish a presence in high-growth, previously underserved regions.

Going beyond traditional wholesale services, C&WS acts as a single entry point for MNOs, MVNOs, cloud providers, and enterprises seeking frictionless global connectivity. By leveraging AI-powered automation and localised market expertise, it enables businesses to expand rapidly, enter new markets, and monetise emerging digital opportunities. This diversified strategy has successfully expanded C&WS’s international customer base, acquiring non-telco clients in sectors such as enterprise technology, hyperscalers, and AI-driven platforms while scaling its business with new and existing telco customers.

As part of e&’s broader transformation strategy, the C&WS arm continues to evolve its offerings to align with the demands of the AI, cloud, and edge computing era. With a specialised international workforce, deep market expertise, and an expanding global footprint, e& C&WS is poised to accelerate digital transformation across industries, powering the future of seamless global connectivity.

Last year, with the acquisition of PPF Telecom, e& expanded its global footprint to 38 countries, adding four new markets – Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia, and Slovakia. C&WS has played a critical role in driving this geographic expansion by enabling seamless connectivity through international hubs and fostering partnerships across telco and non-telco sectors. This approach strengthens e&’s position as a trusted global enabler of digital transformation.

