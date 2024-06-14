Berlin – e& Carrier & Wholesale has secured two notable awards at the eighth annual Carrier Community Global Awards (CCGA) in Berlin, achieving ‘Best Regional Data Center Operator’ and ‘Middle East Regional Operator of the Year’.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “In a landscape driven by transformation, being recognised by industry experts at the CC-Global Awards in Berlin for both our operational excellence and impactful digital infrastructure inspires us to innovate further, empowering our global partners for substantial growth.”

Being honoured as the Middle East Regional Operator of the Year highlights e&’s transformative impact on the digital landscape. The recognition reflects e&’s dedication to driving digital innovation and connectivity, setting new standards, and contributing to the broader advancement of the industry.

e& has evolved from a leading telecom operator into the fastest-growing tech brand in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Its strategic expansion and presence across continents positions e&'s as a key global player in both telecom and technology sectors.

By embracing cutting-edge technologies and deploying advanced tools and solutions, e& drives operational efficiency and effectiveness to deliver exceptional value to its customers.

e& Carrier & Wholesale was also recognised in the ‘Best Regional Data Center Operator’ category for its SmartHub Data Centres, reflecting its commitment to innovation, connecting digital communities, and supporting its sustainability agenda.

This combination of advanced technology, strategic locations, and a focus on security, efficiency, and connectivity makes SmartHub Data Centers a powerful asset for major hyper-scalers, content providers, CDNs, gaming platforms, financial service providers, and telcos in today's digital landscape.