DUBAI – wedotv, the free streaming sports and entertainment network, has expanded its footprint to the MENA region via a distribution agreement with evision, the media arm of e& ( formerly known as Etisalat). As of today, two of wedotv’s FAST channels - wedotv BIG Stories and wedotv sports MENA - are available to subscribers of TV by e&, as well as on STARZ ON, its advertiser-supported on-demand OTT app. The announcement was made today by Magnus Simons, Business Development Director, MENA & the Nordics, wedotv and Sunil Joy, Head of Content, evision and STARZ ON.

“Over the past two years, wedotv has made significant strides in the distribution of its channels globally; moving from its base in DACH and the UK to Italy, the Nordics, Benelux, Asia, and the US. Now, we can proudly add the MENA region to our international footprint,” said Magnus Simons. “Our channels are fully localized for the region, and we look forward to working with Sunil and his team to assure their success.”

wedotv BIG stories features outdoor adventure and nature programming as well as other factual series such as DESPERATE HOURS, MIRACLES OF NATURE, SURVIVAL SCIENCE, ALASKA’S ULTIMATE BUSH PILOTS and MY ANIMAL FAMILY. All shows are presented with Arabic subtitles.

wedotv sports MENA features live action sports, from the Scottish Football League, Italian Lega Basket, and Turkish Basketball Super League to PSA Squash Tour and BWF Badminton. Viewers will also enjoy expert analysis and behind-the-scenes stories with shows like THE FOOTBALL REVIEW, THE INSIDE LINE, SPORT CONFIDENTIAL and TOTAL COMBAT.

“At evision, we are committed to bringing content that resonates with our audiences. With wedotv BIG Stories and wedotv sports MENA, viewers gain access to a curated mix of adventure series, factual entertainment, and live sports, all fully localized with Arabic subtitles. wedotv’s proven global expertise in free streaming channels makes them an ideal partner to expand quality, engaging content across the region,” said Sunil Joy.

These channels will be supported by the launch of a third wedotv channel next month on TV by e& and STARZ ON. wedotv movies will be a localized version of the popular movie channel that is also available across Europe, the UK, Asia and the US.

About wedotv

wedotv is a free OTT sports and entertainment network. wedotv runs numerous FAST and free-to-air channels, including but not limited to wedotv movies, wedotv sports, wedotv big stories, wedotv true stories, and wedotv amor, which are available in all G10 markets and beyond. The streaming app/services wedotv is available to consumers free of charge and can be downloaded in every major app store globally.

In addition to a large selection of movies and series, wedotv offers viewers exciting documentaries, sports, and news broadcasts, as well as a variety of content from the lifestyle, comedy, and automotive sectors.

About evision

Headquartered in Dubai, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& group, stands as the largest industry player in the MENAP region, with more than 6 million users, including flagship entertainment services such as STARZ ON, STARZPLAY, eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV and SHOQ TV.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience, and holds a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ. To learn more about evision, please visit http://www.evision.ae/.

