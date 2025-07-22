Dubai – e& has signed a partnership with Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, establishing a shared commitment to elevate the delivery of healthcare through advanced telecommunications and digital health solutions.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President – Small & Medium Business of e& UAE, said: “Dubai Healthcare City Authority has long served as a catalyst for healthcare innovation in the region. Through this collaboration, we are proud to offer cutting-edge digital infrastructure and healthcare solutions that empower doctors, improve patient experiences, and support the UAE’s broader vision for a tech-enabled healthcare system.”

Jaffar Bin Jaffar, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “Our partnership with e& reflects our ongoing commitment to driving innovation across the healthcare sector. By providing our ecosystem with cost efficient services, including advanced telecommunications, digital tools, and smart solutions, we are enabling our business partners to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient care. This will contribute to the growth of Dubai’s healthcare landscape.”

This partnership aims to bring e&’s tailored suite of healthcare and connectivity services directly to clinics and medical facilities operating within Dubai Healthcare City. As part of the agreement, e& will provide DHCA’s healthcare providers with access to its latest innovations, including Electronic Medical Records (EMR), high-performance connectivity, and industry-specific technology designed to streamline operations and enhance patient care.

In addition to delivering tailored telecom and technology offerings, e& will maintain an on-site presence at DHCC, ensuring healthcare professionals have direct access to expert support and service inquiries. DHCA will also coordinate with e& on joint training initiatives, workshops, and educational resources to support effective implementation of the offered solutions.

The collaboration reflects both entities’ shared goal of nurturing a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that contributes to the growth of Dubai’s healthcare sector.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

About Dubai Healthcare City Authority

Established in 2011 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) is the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), the emirate’s healthcare and wellness free zone.

DHCA’s mandate is to advance DHCC’s ecosystem, operating at an intersection of healthcare, wellness, community living and regulation, and facilitating business set-up across medical care, wellness, academic and research, as well as hosting pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and support service providers.

DHCA is committed to attracting local and international investments to drive innovation and improve healthcare delivery, contributing to Dubai’s status as a global healthcare destination.