Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Today, Dyson has revealed their inaugural Riyadh demo store at Nakheel Mall, marking a significant leap in their commitment to technological advancements and growing presence in the Kingdom. The state-of-the-art 109 sqm store showcases Dyson's complete product lineup, offering customers an immersive encounter to understand and experience Dyson's cutting-edge technology.

The Dyson demo store features a unique styling room where clients can privately experiment with the latest hair care innovations, including the Dyson Airstrait™, Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, and Dyson Corrale™ cordless hair straightener. Tech enthusiasts can also consult with Dyson’s knowledgeable experts to effortlessly navigate the brand's signature haircare collection.

In addition to hair care, clients can explore Dyson’s diverse array of innovative products across key categories including Floor Care, Environmental Care, and Wearables. The store offers interactive demonstrations, bringing the science behind Dyson's technology to life. Customers can trial Dyson's high-performance cordless vacuums and a range of intelligent, connected air purifiers, ensuring an unparalleled 'try-before-you-buy' shopping experience.

Moreover, visitors purchasing directly from the Dyson store have the opportunity to personalize their hair care product cases and benefit from complimentary Dyson-branded gift-wrapping services.

Situated between Zara and Sephora on Entrance 2, the demo store marks the first Dyson Demo store to open in KSA this year, and the fifth Dyson store in the GCC.

About Dyson

Dyson is a global technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 700 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested £1.7bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,500 strong engineering team. It sells products in 85 markets in over 439 Dyson direct retail stores around the world, including a Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store too.

Dyson is investing £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies in air purification, robotics, haircare, lighting, hand drying, and now audio, with the Dyson Zone noise cancelling headphones with air purification.

The Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology is a new model for engineering education combining the academic rigour of a traditional university with hands-on and real-world experience of working on live product and technology projects inside a global technology company. Dyson’s 156 Undergraduate Engineers are paid a salary from day one and pay no tuition fees; 33% of the Undergraduate Engineers identify as female, compared to a sector average of 19% for engineering and technology undergraduate courses. The Dyson Institute offers not just an education, but the start of an accelerated Dyson career.

Founded in 2002, the James Dyson Foundation is an international charity that empowers aspiring engineers, supports engineering education and invests in medical research, donating over £145m to charitable causes to date. The James Dyson Award is the Foundation’s annual design competition and is open to current and recent design and engineering students. Since starting in 2005, the Award has supported more than 400 inventions worldwide, providing funds to support their commercialisation; 70% of James Dyson Award past global winners are following up and pursuing their inventions full time.

The Dyson family established Dyson Farming in 2012. It is one of the largest farming businesses in the UK, extending to 36,000 acres across Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Somerset. It is a family-owned enterprise unlike any other, focussed on long-term investment in British farming and the countryside. Sustainable food production, food security and the environment are vital to the UK’s health and economy. There is a real opportunity for agriculture to drive a revolution in technology and vice versa. Dyson Farming is developing new approaches to efficient, high-technology agriculture and food production.

Dyson Farming grows a range of produce including wheat and barley, potatoes, onions and peas – of which it is the largest single producer on the UK. It also produces beef and lamb, and grows British strawberries out of season in its state-of-the-art glasshouse which is heated by an adjacent anaerobic digester.