Dyson’s innovative retail spaces and demo zones encourage customers to test and experience the company’s latest technology and see first-hand how Dyson technology works differently to solve real problems that others ignore.

The pop-up stores will test mall locations prior to larger investments in the Kingdom’s retail space over the next few years

Riyadh, KSA – Dyson has opened five pop-up stores across Riyadh and Jeddah, representing the first brick-and-mortar presence of the brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since its launch in the market. The pop-ups will be situated across selected malls for one-year and are designed to test locations ahead of larger investments in Saudi Arabia over the next few years. Currently Dyson’s machines and accessories can only be bought directly online and through major retailers in Saudi Arabia.

The pop-up stores in Riyadh will be situated in Panorama Mall, Nakheel Mall, Granada Mall, Riyadh Park, and Riyadh Front, as well as Red Sea Mall in Jeddah. Known for their innovative retail spaces, each pop-up will house demonstration zones with a dedicated team of Dyson experts that will encourage customers to test and experience the company’s latest technology and see first-hand how Dyson technology works differently to solve real problems that others ignore.

Saudi Arabia’s retail market has seen an increase in space and a strong recovery in domestic demand during the first half of 2022, according to a report by retail management firm JLL. This is also complemented by an influx of foreign visitors and growth in the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors, which has further boosted retail sales.

The temporary retail spaces allow for customers to experience all three main product ranges - Floor Care, Environmental Control and Personal Care – with interactive demonstrations that bring to life the science at the core of Dyson technology. This includes a space to test Dyson’s high performing cord-free vacuums including the recently launch V15 Detect; its range of intelligent, connected air purifiers; and a styling section to discover the industry-leading Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-styler including limited edition gifting ranges such as the Vinca Blue & Rosé Hair colourway. By providing opportunities to test these technologies, Dyson offers visitors the ultimate in ‘try-before-you-buy’ retail experience. Dyson experts on-site will also provide technical support, servicing, and maintenance tips.

In addition to the malls mentioned, Dyson are planning to activate additional pop-ups in other malls across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in the coming months. The concept for Saudi Arabia’s first brick-and-mortar Dyson stores are the perfect illustration of how Dyson’s Demo zones have reinvented retail. Twenty years on from the first store opening in Paris, Dyson has fundamentally changed the way people shop for technology, putting a tailored experience at the heart of shopping so that customers can experience first-hand how innovations can change the way they live. Looking forward, Dyson has continued to pioneer original retail spaces by expanding into the virtual world, offering the same design and experience as the iconic Dyson Demo stores online. Customers are able “walk” around these stores virtually, learning about the engineering processes behind Dyson’s full range of machines whilst interacting with Dyson Experts who are trained by Dyson engineers themselves.

The Dyson pop-ups will be open daily as per the mall opening times. All products on display at the pop-ups will be available for purchase online at www.dyson.sa.

About Dyson

Dyson is a global research and technology company with engineering, research, development, manufacturing and testing operations in Singapore, the UK, Malaysia, Mexico, China and the Philippines. Having started in a coach house in the UK, Dyson has consistently grown since it was established in 1993. Today, it has a global headquarters in Singapore and two technology campuses in the UK spanning over 800 acres in Malmesbury and Hullavington. Since 1993, Dyson has invested more than £1bn in its Wiltshire offices and laboratories that house the early-stage research, design and development of future Dyson technology. Dyson remains family-owned and employs 14,000 people globally including a 6,000 strong engineering team. It sells products in 84 markets in over 350 Dyson Demo stores, 50 of which opened around the world in 2021 including a new Dyson Virtual Reality Demo Store.

In 2020, Dyson committed an additional £2.75bn in the business to conceive revolutionary products and technologies, and has global teams of engineers, scientists and software developers focused on the development of solid-state battery cells, high-speed electric digital motors, sensing and vision systems, robotics, machine learning technologies and A.I. investment. Since inventing the first cyclonic bagless vacuum cleaner - DC01- in 1993, Dyson has created problem solving technologies for haircare, air purification, robotics, lighting and hand drying.

