Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced the availability of the Dynatrace® platform on Microsoft Azure hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making it the first Azure-based observability and application security platform hosted in the region.

Rising cloud complexity is creating challenges for many organizations in the UAE as they continue to prioritize digital transformation. A recent study revealed the number of tools needed to monitor the end-to-end technology stack makes it difficult to operate efficiently. Organizations need full-stack, hybrid, multicloud observability and advanced AIOps and automation to tame this complexity and drive large-scale digital transformation.

Harish Dunakhe, Sr. Research Director of Software and Cloud at IDC, said, “For more than 60% of organizations in the UAE, migrating to the cloud has become a foundational platform in driving their digital journeys. We expect cloud adoption to grow at around 25% in the UAE between 2021 and 2026, with organizations steadily moving their critical business applications to the cloud. Solutions that help organizations improve observability and AI-enabled IT Operations Management (AIOps) will be essential in reducing the complexity for organizations in the UAE.”

The Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps and automation to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. As a result of its native availability on Microsoft Azure hosted in the UAE, joint customers will benefit from enhanced performance and data sovereignty. In addition, with just a few clicks, they can deploy Dynatrace through the Azure Marketplace to deliver flawless and secure digital experiences.

“Dynatrace is committed to partnering with customers and partners in the UAE to drive cloud modernization and innovation,” said Michael Allen, VP of Worldwide Partners at Dynatrace. “With the Dynatrace platform now available as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure hosted in the UAE, our joint customers can instantly benefit from seamless access to the platform’s industry-leading observability, AIOps, and application security. This enables them to accelerate innovation and drive consistently better business outcomes.”

Tareq Hijazi, Director, Public Sector, Microsoft UAE added: “Microsoft and Dynatrace share a vision of assisting the world's leading organizations in accelerating innovation and driving successful business outcomes. We are excited that the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform is now available as a SaaS solution for our customers in the UAE, since it enables them to leverage all the benefits of the Azure platform's underlying cloud-native, web-scale architecture while operating entirely in the Azure cloud. In addition, its native presence in the Azure Marketplace will make it easy for IT professionals to find and realize the benefits of this powerful solution.”

