Collaborations stem from DXC’s partnership with STARTUP AUTOBAHN

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has announced cutting-edge collaborations with Acumino, CAMB.AI, and GreenMatterAI, to develop AI solutions for the automotive and manufacturing industries. The initiatives are part of DXC’s long-standing partnership with STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play, a global innovation platform that facilitates collaboration between promising early-stage innovators and large enterprises in the field of mobility.

“We strive to transform breakthrough innovation to deliver real-world impact at global scale,” said Karim Jeribi, Vice President Global Industries?at DXC Technology. “Through our collaboration with STARTUP AUTOBAHN and the incredible startups in their ecosystem, we’re not just experimenting with AI, we’re pushing industries forward by solving some of our customers’ most pressing challenges.”

Through its collaboration with STARTUP AUTOBAHN, DXC has so far selected over 100 emerging technology companies and launched over 25 pilots and customer projects, transforming innovation into real-world impact.

“At STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play, our mission is to connect the best startups in the world with industry leaders to drive real-world impact,” Sascha Karimpour, Partner at Plug and Play. “As industries accelerate their push to integrate AI into mission-critical systems, DXC is an immensely valuable partner to bridge the gap between early innovation and enterprise deployment – co-developing, testing, and scaling emerging technologies to help companies reduce cost, speed time-to-market, and unlock competitive advantage.”

Breaking Language Barriers in Global Automotive Mobility

Dubai-based AI localization company CAMB.AI is working with DXC to develop an intelligent AI-powered real-time speech translation solution that aims to improve traffic interpretation in vehicles worldwide.

The solution supports safer and more confident driving experiences for international users, turning complex, multilingual environments into effortlessly navigable journeys through live conversation translation, multilingual street sign recognition, and traffic rule explanations – all embedded within the vehicle’s digital cockpit.

AI-Powered Robotics for Smart Factories

Seattle-based AI and robotics startup Acumino is partnering with DXC to explore how general robotic intelligence can enable faster, more dynamic deployment of robotic tasks for scalable automation – particularly in complex production environments with high product variety and small batch sizes, where traditional robot solutions are often too rigid or complex to be economically viable.

At Expo 2025 in June, STARTUP AUTOBAHN’s yearly flagship event, Acumino showcased early results from a proof-of-concept study they are performing successfully together with Schaeffler, a globally leading motion technology company, headquartered in Germany. Leveraging its extensive experience in advanced production technology, Schaeffler identified for Acumino’s technical possibilities highly relevant industrial use-cases in the area of packaging automation. Using Acumino’s AI-powered human-in-the-loop training system and DXC’s expertise in large-scale IIoT deployments, outcomes can now be transferred to further industrial partners – enabling robots to quickly learn new tasks with human-like dexterity and accelerating the adoption of intelligent, safe robotics.

This cross-company collaboration earned the 2025 Global Plug and Play Innovation Award, which recognizes impactful partnerships between startups and industry leaders that deliver tangible digital innovations.

Synthetic Data Driving Manufacturing Efficiency

Berlin-based startup GreenMatterAI is partnering with DXC to advance automatic weld inspection. The solution uses a proprietary data generation engine to create precise synthetic training datasets and pre-trained computer vision models, eliminating manual data labeling and solving bottlenecks with real-world data.

Seamlessly integrated into production environments, the solution enables smarter and faster iterations of Vision AI applications, improving defect detection accuracy and driving overall process optimization. By reducing rework costs by 25%, the solution allows manufacturers to fully realize the advantages of automated quality control and has the potential to deliver millions in annual savings.

Scaling Innovation Through Ecosystem Collaboration

These initiatives reflect DXC’s open innovation strategy, which leverages partnerships with emerging companies to accelerate AI adoption and deliver real-world results.

With over 50 years of experience and trusted by more than 240 Fortune 500 companies, DXC delivers manufacturing and automotive solutions that modernize operations, integrate IT and OT, enable smart factories, and support connected, sustainable mobility.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We’re a trusted operating partner to many of the world’s most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront.

Learn more on dxc.com.