Dubai, UAE: Fayafi Investment LLC, in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), successfully hosted today 11th October 2014 the DXBAPEX500 Summit, an exclusive, high-profile event that brought together over 76 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI) and Fortune 500 company founders from Europe, the UK, Taiwan, Singapore, and Turkey. Representing a collective net worth of $1.73 trillion, the attendees gathered to explore the extensive opportunities for establishing holding companies and family offices in DIFC, one of the world’s leading financial hubs.

This milestone event, held at DIFC marked a significant step toward reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global financial centre and a magnet for top-tier business ventures and strategic investment opportunities. The summit also featured key sessions on global economic trends, strategic corporate structuring, and the benefits of Dubai's tax-friendly environment.

The DXBAPEX500 Summit, along with its DIFC Workshop, offered a unique platform for participants to engage in insightful discussions about the exceptional benefits of establishing a presence in DIFC for international companies and family offices. The event also featured an exclusive networking session for startups to connect with top investors and industry leaders, creating a dedicated space for delegates to build meaningful relationships with global peers.

Mohammed Al Ghfeli, Founder and Chairman of Fayafi Investment, commented the significance of the event, stating: “The DXBAPEX500 Summit shown a new chapter in Dubai’s growth as a world-leading financial centre. This exclusive gathering enabled us to showcase DIFC’s robust legal framework, investor-friendly policies, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which continue to attract global business leaders. We are honoured to have organized such an event that encourages strategic partnerships and growth in the UAE, reflecting our pledge to supporting Dubai's economic vision for the future."

As a family-owned Emirati asset management and investment company founded in 2015, Fayafi Investment continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic ambitions by fostering relationships that drive long-term growth.

Patrick Pilati, Managing Director of Fayafi Investment, said: "The DXBAPEX500 Summit presented a great opportunity for UHNWIs and Fortune 500 leaders to explore how Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem can help them achieve sustainable growth. With its strategic location, favourable regulatory environment, and world-class financial infrastructure, DIFC is an ideal base for international corporations and family offices. This event has established a platform for future collaborations and highlighted the numerous potentials that Dubai offers to the global business community."

Throughout the summit, attendees were introduced to Dubai’s unique blend of strategic advantages, including its tax-efficient regime, foreign ownership opportunities, and its position as a global crossroads for trade and investment. Notable business partners such as JW Marriott, One Residence, OBG (One Broker Group), Arista Properties, and London Gate were also influential in the event’s success, contributing to discussions about Dubai’s vibrant real estate market and the combined effect between business and lifestyle in the UAE.

Over the DXBAPEX500 Summit, Fayafi Investment and DIFC have reinforced their commitment to promoting growth and innovation in Dubai, establishing the city as a pivotal player in the global financial landscape.

