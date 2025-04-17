PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai International (DXB), the world’s leading international airport, has been recognised with the Airports Council International (ACI) Safety Recognition Award 2025 for its innovative and proactive approach to aerodrome safety. The award highlights DXB’s continuous efforts to introduce smart, scalable solutions that strengthen operational resilience and set new industry benchmarks.
The award honours airport operators that go beyond compliance, driving meaningful change in safety management and risk mitigation. CEO Paul Griffiths and Buti Qurwash, SVP of Safety & Security at Dubai Airports, accepted the award during the 2nd ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly and Conference in New Delhi, India.
DXB’s approach to safety is built on engagement, innovation, and collaboration. Recent initiatives include the Safety Superstar Award, which recognises employees for exemplary safety practices, and a confidential reporting system, making it easier for employees to flag concerns any concerns. Furthermore, interactive safety videos, targeted safety surveys, and joint safety campaigns have further strengthened awareness and accountability across all stakeholders. By combining technology, recognition, and data-driven insights, these efforts are shaping a more resilient and safety-conscious airport environment.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: "Safety isn’t just about compliance — it’s the backbone of how we operate. This recognition from ACI is a testament to the commitment of our teams and partners, who work tirelessly to keep DXB running safely and seamlessly every day. At DXB, we don’t wait for challenges to arise; we anticipate them. We use data, technology, and collaboration to ensure safety evolves in step with the demands of a fast-moving industry. As the world’s busiest international airport, we have a duty not only to maintain the highest standards but to push them forward, setting new benchmarks for aviation worldwide."
With safety at the core of its operations, Dubai Airports remains focused on shaping best practices that enhance the aviation industry, ensuring DXB continues to provide a safe, seamless, and world-class experience for millions of travellers.
About Dubai Airports
- Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).
- As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.
- In 2024, DXB welcomed a total of 92.3 million guests, the highest annual traffic in its history.
- DXB is ranked as the world’s number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2024, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).
- DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.
- Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.
- With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.
