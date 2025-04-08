DXB LIVE delivered integrated services for 75 major exhibitions and conferences, building 226 pavilions across 13 cities worldwide, covering over 500,000 square feet

Significant advancements in event scale, from venue spaces to exhibitors and participants

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: DXB LIVE, the event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), recorded an exceptional performance in 2024, delivered services across 466 events in 2024, including 75 exhibitions and conferences, and built 226 pavilions globally and locally, covering over 500,000 square feet. These achievements highlight DXB LIVE’s strategic expansion and commitment to world-class experiences."

In 2024, DXB LIVE designed and constructed 40 pavilions across 13 cities worldwide, including Italy, Germany, Spain, Singapore, the US, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco. The agency organized major international events such as World of Coffee Dubai, MEIDAM, Dubai Coffee Festival, Dubai Future Festival, Modesh World, and Hatta Cultural Nights.

"Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE, stated: “2024 was a defining year for DXB LIVE, solidifying our position as a global leader in event management. We expanded our footprint beyond the region, delivering large-scale events across key international markets, including Europe and the US, and extending our services into Bahrain this year. Our expertise, cutting-edge technology, and skilled team drive our ability to design, construct, and manage world-class events. We remain committed to strengthening Dubai’s standing as a premier global events destination and setting new industry benchmarks."

DXB LIVE achieved significant international milestones, including serving as the main contractor for GITEX Africa in Morocco, where the event space doubled. The agency also strengthened its presence in Saudi Arabia, designing and building pavilions for exhibitions such as the LEAP Tech Conference, Saudi Food Expo, Saudi Food Manufacturing in Riyadh, and the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Dammam.

The World of Coffee Dubai, organised by DXB LIVE in January 2024, featured over 1,650 companies and brands from 51 countries and was 50% in venue space than its previous edition. The event attracted over 13,000 commercial visitors, marking a 20% increase compared to 2023. In June 2024, DXB Live hosted the inaugural Dubai Future Festival in partnership with Trend Hunter, the world’s leading platform for trend discovery and innovation acceleration. The event served as a premier gathering for global technology enthusiasts, inventors, and industry pioneers.

DXB LIVE organised a series of festivals that showcased the UAE’s rich cultural heritage while offering engaging, family-friendly entertainment. In partnership with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DXB Live delivered one of the most anticipated annual events, Modesh World. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the festival spanned 22,000 square metres and featured over 170 activities and attractions.

In addition, over 100 exhibiting companies and leading brands participated in the inaugural Dubai Coffee Festival, held at Dubai Festival City in October 2024. Featuring interactive workshops, competitions, and recreational activities, the festival attracted over 20,000 attendees over ten days, offering a unique experience for coffee enthusiasts of all ages.

As one of the most prominent events aimed at enhancing the creative and cultural landscape of the Hatta region, the 3rd edition of the Hatta Cultural Nights was a resounding success. The event showcased the region's natural, historical, and cultural features, as well as its traditions and rituals, further cementing its status as a popular tourist destination. Visitor numbers increased by a substantial 24%.

Additionally, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, DXB LIVE hosted the National Day celebrations at the iconic landmarks, Dubai Frame and Dubai Safari Park. The events featured captivating live performances and shows that depicted the UAE’s journey and future aspirations, drawing thousands of visitors across all age groups.

DXB LIVE also curated a diverse range of entertainment events featuring comedy and art, with world-class performances. In January 2024, a stand-up comedy show by renowned comedian Omid Djalili entertained 2,000 spectators, while a mesmerising performance by the much-celebrated Indian vocalist Prateek Kuhad captivated 2,500 guests. The agency further engaged young audiences with ten exceptional children’s theatre productions at the Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, drawing over 6,000 young attendees from December 20 to 24, 2024.

DXB LIVE made significant strides in the sports sector, orchestrating high-profile events for a global audience. From February 25 to March 10, 2024, DXB LIVE hosted the Street and Park Championship/Tours for professional skateboarders at Dubai Harbour. The event saw the participation of more than 500 competitors and attracted a large crowd of spectators, solidifying its position as a premier sports event in the region.

The 9th International Congress for Medical Excellence in Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine (MEIDAM 2024) was one of the most prominent conferences organised by DXB Live in 2024. Over 4,000 experts and specialists attended the event, which featured over 275 lectures.

DXB LIVE offered its integrated services to 67 events as its main contractor. The mega events include Gulfood, the Dubai International Boat Show, Intersec, World of Coffee Dubai, the JGT Dubai Jewellery Show, the Middle East Lighting Expo, Arabian Travel Market and the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship.

DXB LIVE is committed to localising the events sector by actively engaging young Emirati talent in every aspect of event planning and execution. With a diverse workforce of over 400 professionals the agency brings a wealth of experience to the industry. To further strengthen its capabilities, DXB LIVE has invested more than 10,000 hours in training its team members, ensuring the delivery of top-tier event management services. This comprehensive approach enables DXB LIVE to successfully host a wide range of events, including conferences, festivals, exhibitions, weddings, graduations, and artistic and entertainment performances.

DXB LIVE’s commitment has been recognized with various awards, including ‘Best Stand Design and Build’ at the Middle East Event Awards 2024 for the Emirates Health Services’ (EHS) stand at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2024.

In 2024, DXB LIVE actively took part in international exhibitions across Europe, the US and Asia to strengthen its global presence. Building on this momentum, the agency is set to further expand its reach this year by organising new events in Bahrain and organising prominent exhibitions and conferences in various countries across the region. Some of the notable events among these are the World of Coffee Dubai and MEIDAM.

