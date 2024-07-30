Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai International (DXB) is bringing the thrill of the global games to travellers this summer. As Paris welcomes athletes and fans for one of the world’s largest sporting events and many of them expected to travel through DXB the airport has launched its first-ever DXB Games.

Turning the world’s busiest international hub into a celebration of sportsmanship and cultural diversity, DXB Terminal 3's Family Zone transforms into a vibrant sporting arena. From 26 July to 11 August, travellers can dive into the action with activities like the bike sprint to success, football keep-ups challenge, and a basketball shootout. Compete with family or fellow travellers and stand a chance to earn bronze, silver and gold medals that come with exciting cash vouchers, ensuring that participants have even more reason to join in the fun.

“This summer, one of the world’s largest sporting events provides a platform to promote and celebrate international diversity, making it an ideal occasion for the world’s busiest international hub to align with,” said Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports. “We’re committed to providing memorable experiences that resonate with our guests, and we eagerly await the joy and camaraderie the DXB Games will inspire.”

Adding to the celebrations, guests can enjoy live broadcasts of the international sports festival at various food and beverage outlets, which will offer special menus to support the sporting cheer.

This initiative further enhances the festive atmosphere, ensuring that travellers can enjoy the athletic spirit throughout their journey at DXB.