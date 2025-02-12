Dubai, UAE – DXB Female Founders (DFF) monthly event series, a dynamic initiative dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs in the UAE, today announced that Google Cloud will sponsor the event series. Hosted at the Google Cloud office in Dubai, the series aligns with Google Cloud's commitment to creating an environment that supports opportunity for all within the technology sector and supporting the growth of a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Launching today, the DFF series will provide a unique platform for aspiring and established female entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. Each month, the events will feature a unique theme, brought to life through interactive workshops, expert-led sessions, and inspiring founder stories designed to equip women with the essential skills and knowledge to succeed in today's competitive landscape.

The inaugural event on February 12th will highlight 'Founder Stories,' featuring Saba Yussouf, General Partner of Nettle Ventures. A successful entrepreneur, she sold her first company at 24 for £2 million and now leads a $60 million biotech firm. Saba will share key insights on investor readiness, what investors look for, and how founders can better prepare for funding.

The inaugural event will also feature Marisa Peer, celebrity therapist and best-selling author of I Am Enough. Marisa will deliver a powerful session focused on overcoming limiting beliefs, building self-confidence, and achieving entrepreneurial success. Known for her work with global leaders, athletes, and high-profile clients, she brings invaluable insights to help female founders unlock their full potential.

The series will also feature speakers such as Nacho Floristan, Director of Generative AI Solutions Architecture at Google Cloud, and will also feature "founder stories" where successful women will share their journeys and insights. Recognizing the importance of mental well-being for entrepreneurs, the series will also include Dr. Louise Lambert, PhD, a renowned expert in positive psychology. Dr. Lambert will speak about applying the science of positive psychology toward social capital and joyful living—proving that even entrepreneurs can build success while maintaining balance and fulfillment.

Faranak Farahmand Pour, Director of Global Strategic Initiatives at Google Cloud, said: "Through our support of the DXB Female Founders event series, we aim to help unlock the immense potential of female talent in this region and contribute to the UAE's ambitious goals for economic growth and technological advancement."

Nicki Bedford, Founder & CEO of DXB Female Founders, added, "DXB Female Founders is dedicated to providing women entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and network they need to succeed—while being surrounded by a supportive community of women who genuinely want to see each other succeed. Our monthly series offers practical workshops, mentorship opportunities, and a supportive community to help women overcome challenges, scale their businesses, and achieve their full potential. We are incredibly grateful for Google Cloud's sponsorship and their commitment to empowering women in tech. Their support will enable us to reach more women and provide them with unparalleled access to resources and expertise."

The DXB Female Founders series is more than just an event; it's a strategic incubator for ideas, collaboration, and leadership development, designed specifically for the UAE's burgeoning entrepreneurial community. Hosting the series at Google Cloud's Dubai offices adds a layer of inspiration, connecting participants to a global hub of innovation while staying rooted in the region's specific ambitions.

By equipping women with essential skills, fostering valuable connections, and providing access to experienced mentors through the DFF network, this initiative aims to fuel the growth of the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The series directly aligns with the nation's ambitions for technological leadership, economic diversification, and fostering a culture of innovation.

About DXB Female Founders

DXB Female Founders is a dynamic business network for ambitious women entrepreneurs and businesswomen in Dubai. We provide a platform for true connection, mentorship, and growth through networking, curated events, and access to strategic resources. Our mission is to support women in building successful ventures while leading with confidence, and enjoying the entire entrepreneurial journey! Beyond networking, we focus on investor readiness, strategic brainstorming, and providing the tools and insights needed to scale and grow thriving businesses.