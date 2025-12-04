United Arab Emirates: Building on the success of its Dubai campus, Dwight Schools has announced the launch of Dwight School Cairo, in partnership with the Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, the education arm of Al-Futtaim. Located in Festival City, Cairo, the new campus marks Dwight’s second in the Middle East and represents a major milestone in the group’s regional expansion.

The collaboration combines Dwight’s 153-year global heritage in IB education with Al-Futtaim Education Foundation’s regional expertise in operating leading not-for-profit schools. Together, the two organisations aim to offer families in Egypt a future-focused learning experience grounded in creativity, curiosity, and community.

“Education transforms lives when it is personal, purposeful, and deeply human,” said Stephen Spahn, Chancellor of Dwight Schools. “We are proud to partner with Al-Futtaim Education Foundation to bring Dwight’s mission and the full International Baccalaureate continuum to Egypt, creating opportunities for young people to develop the skills and values needed to make a meaningful impact in the world.”

Since opening in 2018, Dwight School Dubai has emerged as one of the UAE’s forward-thinking international schools, known for its diverse community, high-quality IB education, and developing inquiring and caring global citizens. Its graduates have gone on to leading universities such as the University of St Andrews, London School of Economics, and New York University, a reflection of the school’s strong academic foundations and future-focused approach to learning.

Dwight School Cairo will open with classes from Pre-K to Grade 5, expanding to higher grades in subsequent years. The purpose-built campus in Festival City will feature innovation labs, performing arts studios, and sports facilities designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and well-being. The founding team will be led by Tom Ferguson, current Head of Dwight School Seoul, ensuring the Cairo campus upholds Dwight’s philosophy of personalised learning and global citizenship.

Dr. Blake Spahn, Vice Chancellor of Dwight Schools, added: “The network of Dwight Schools has always stood for innovation and connection, uniting students, educators, and families across continents in a shared pursuit of excellence. With Cairo joining our global network, we are creating new pathways for collaboration and cultural exchange across our campuses, from New York to London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and now Cairo.”

The collaboration also underscores the Al-Futtaim Education Foundation’s long-term strategy to expand access to quality international education across the region. The Foundation oversees schools such as Deira International School and Universal American School in Dubai and is known for championing inclusive, innovative, and future-focused education models.

“Our partnership with Dwight Schools marks a significant step in our long-term commitment to redefining the future of learning in the region.” said Mira Al Futtaim, Chief Future Education Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation. “By combining Dwight’s legacy of academic excellence with the Foundation’s vision for transformative education, we aim to empower a new generation of learners to lead with purpose, innovation, and a global mindset.”

Dr. Farah Sarraj, Chief Corporate Officer at Al-Futtaim Education Foundation, added: “Dwight School Cairo represents an important advancement in our shared goal to elevate the quality and depth of education available to students in Egypt. By introducing the full continuum of the IB curriculum, Dwight will aim to equip learners with the critical thinking, creativity, and intercultural skills needed to thrive in a globalised world.”

Dwight’s entry into Egypt reflects the growing demand for international education across the MENA region. With a young population and increasing focus on innovation, the education sector in Egypt is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The partnership between Dwight Schools and Al-Futtaim Education Foundation aligns with national and regional goals to prepare students for global opportunities while maintaining cultural authenticity.

Founded in New York in 1872, Dwight Schools operate campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and Dwight Global Online, a worldwide network united by one mission: to ignite the spark of genius in every child.

For more information, visit www.dwight.edu and www.dwight.ae

About Dwight Schools

Founded in New York in 1872, Dwight Schools is a leading international network of independent schools dedicated to educating the next generation of global leaders. A pioneer of the International Baccalaureate (IB) continuum, Dwight offers all four IB programmes, from the Primary Years to the Diploma Programme, across its campuses in New York, London, Seoul, Shanghai, Dubai, Hanoi, and online through Dwight Global Online.

Guided by the mission to ignite the spark of genius in every child, Dwight provides a personalised, future-focused education that nurtures creativity, curiosity, and global citizenship. Its graduates go on to some of the world’s most prestigious universities, equipped with the critical thinking, compassion, and leadership skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Empyre Communications

Adnan Munawar

E adnan@empyrecommunications.com