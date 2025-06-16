Amsterdam: During GreenTech 2025, Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD) welcomed hundreds of international guests. The platform for international collaboration hosted delegations from Egypt, the Gulf Region, Central Asia, India, and Southeast Asia with tailor-made programmes designed to strengthen relationships, explore new collaborations, and accelerate Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) worldwide.

As one of the partners in the Strategic Trade Fair Programme, which is initiated initiated by Topsector Horticulture & Starting Materials and AVAG, DGD also contributed to an extensive programme aimed at positioning the Netherlands as a global frontrunner in future-proof horticulture. These customised programmes and the comprehensive Strategic Trade Fair activities, formed a powerful combination – giving momentum to bilateral dialogues and laying the groundwork for both new partnerships and long-term international cooperation.

Strengthening International Cooperation

After a succesful kick-off during the networking dinner at World Horti Center, DGD guided delegations from around the world through tailor-made programmes including GreenTech Amsterdam, company visits, networking events, expert sessions, and trips to renowned educational and research institutions. Key moments included:

Egypt: A defining moment was the launch of the Partners for International Business (PIB) Programme for Horticulture and Water in Egypt, signed in the presence of Egyptian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Mr. Mustafa Al-Sayyad. This collaboration focuses on developing climate-smart, water-efficient horticultural solutions, contributing meaningfully to Egypt’s sustainable agricultural future.

Gulf Region: A major highlight was the signing ceremony between the Ministries of Agriculture of the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, attended by Jan-Kees Goet, Vice Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality of the Netherlands, and H.E. Eng. Mansour Al Mushaiti, Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) of Saudi Arabia.

Another key milestone was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dutch Greenhouse Delta and the Saudi AgriFood Tech Alliance (SAFTA), as well as with other esteemed DGD partners. These agreements formalise cooperation to develop sustainable, technology-driven food systems, fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. The presence of H.E. Eng. Mansour Al Mushaiti underscored the strategic importance of this partnership in addressing long-term food and water security challenges.

India : The incoming delegation from India focused on engaging with the Dutch food value chain to provide Indian pioneer growers and investors insights essential for building a successful greenhouse produce business in India. An important takeaway was that Dutch horticultural greenhouse technology can create transparent, affordable, high-quality food ecosystems from fork to farm. This inspired companies like Sandhu Greens to use the knowledge gained during this mission to position their future strawberries in a niche market in India focused on taste, quality, safety, sustainability, service, and community building. DGD encourages other pioneering companies, such as Fresh2Day, to follow this example—contributing to a healthier, cleaner, safer, and more sustainable food ecosystem in India.

: The incoming delegation from India focused on engaging with the Dutch food value chain to provide Indian pioneer growers and investors insights essential for building a successful greenhouse produce business in India. An important takeaway was that Dutch horticultural greenhouse technology can create transparent, affordable, high-quality food ecosystems from fork to farm. This inspired companies like Sandhu Greens to use the knowledge gained during this mission to position their future strawberries in a niche market in India focused on taste, quality, safety, sustainability, service, and community building. DGD encourages other pioneering companies, such as Fresh2Day, to follow this example—contributing to a healthier, cleaner, safer, and more sustainable food ecosystem in India. Central Asia : Delegations from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan participated in GreenTech, exploring opportunities to adopt advanced horticultural technology. Their visit marked an important step in strengthening horticultural development in Central Asia, with future cooperation in sight.

: Delegations from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan participated in GreenTech, exploring opportunities to adopt advanced horticultural technology. Their visit marked an important step in strengthening horticultural development in Central Asia, with future cooperation in sight. Southeast Asia: With the presence of the Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Phung Duc Tien, Southeast Asia was also well represented. The emphasis here was on knowledge exchange and collaboration to accelerate sustainable horticulture development in the region. A bilateral meeting between the Vice Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) of Saudi Arabia and the Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture, highlighting mutual commitment to strengthening horticultural cooperation.

Throughout the week, the theme of this year’s GreenTech — ‘Passion for Horticulture’ — resonated in every encounter. This commitment not only defines Dutch horticulture but also strengthens the foundation for long-term international partnerships.

About Dutch Greenhouse Delta

Dutch Greenhouse Delta (DGD) is a strong international platform representing the entire ecosystem of Dutch horticultural expertise and serving as a gateway to Dutch innovation in greenhouse horticulture. DGD is committed to promoting international collaboration and sharing Dutch horticultural knowledge to create sustainable ecosystems that meet the global demand for fresh, high-quality produce.

For more information about Dutch Greenhouse Delta and its activities, please visit www.dutchgreenhousedelta.com

About the Strategic Trade Fair Program

The Strategic Trade Fair Program is an initiative by Topsector Horticulture & Starting Materials and AVAG, carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the Municipality of Westland, Dutch Greenhouse Delta, GreenTech, and World Horti Center. The program supports the international positioning of the Dutch horticultural sector and facilitates long-term partnerships and business opportunities with global impact.

For inquiries, please contact:

Mirjam Boekestijn

CEO of Dutch Greenhouse Delta

mirjam.boekestijn@dutchgreenhousedelta.com