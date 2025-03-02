DataQueue, a Netherlands-based AI platform, has officially announced its integration into the ecosystem of Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE). This announcement follows months of behind-the-scenes discussions, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing Jordan’s ICT sector and establishing the Kingdom as a leading force in the global digital economy. The agreement was formalized with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 4th of February.

DataQueue empowers businesses to build, test, and scale human-like AI phone agents through its innovative no-code platform. Recognized for its pioneering work in Arabic voice AI, it offers solutions with fluency in 12 Arabic dialects, revolutionizing how businesses in the MENA region and Europe connect with their customers through a personalized approach and focus on Arabic-language innovation.

This agreement marks the expansion of DataQueue’s operations into the Kingdom. Jordan Source will play a crucial role in supporting DataQueue’s growth, focusing on developing local talent and creating valuable opportunities for Jordanian professionals. By leveraging Jordan's highly skilled workforce, this collaboration aims to strengthen Jordan’s burgeoning ICT sector and position the Kingdom as a competitive player in the global technology landscape, fostering cross-border innovation.

Commenting on the MoU, His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, said, “We are thrilled to welcome DataQueue into the Kingdom. Its presence in Jordan directly contributes to the ongoing efforts to strengthen its IT and outsourcing sectors, showcasing its capabilities and resources. Together, we are not only elevating the local technology ecosystem but also empowering local talent to thrive on an international level.”

This memorandum is part of Jordan Source’s ongoing efforts to attract international investment and create job opportunities. Through this collaboration, the MoDEE program aims to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and solidify Jordan’s position as a thriving hub for ICT—aligning with the pillars of the Kingdom’s Economic Modernization Vision. DataQueue's integration into the Jordan Source ecosystem represents a significant step toward achieving these shared goals.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that aims to promote Jordan as an ideal destination for investments and outsourcing in the ICT sector, providing a wealth of support services to international businesses and investors, while elevating Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources. For more information, visit www.jordansource.com.