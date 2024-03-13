Rooted in the spirit of kindness, du’s Ramadan campaign highlights the enduring power of acts of goodwill.

du will also support various charitable organizations and volunteer efforts in Ramadan.

Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today launched their Ramadan campaign under the theme of “Goodness Lasts”. The campaign commences with a collaboration with renowned Emirati film director Aisha Al Zaabi, aiming to highlight the lasting impact of even the smallest acts of kindness.

The collaboration with Aisha Al Zaabi brings her unique storytelling abilities to showcase real stories of du's customers, embodying the spirit of Ramadan. Through a captivating storyline, the film portrays the journeys of individuals whose lives have been positively affected by the kindness and support they received from du.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "At du, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond providing exceptional services to our customers. We are thrilled to collaborate with Aisha Al Zaabi for 'Goodness Lasts', a campaign that brings to life authentic stories from our customers and showcases the deep connections that du has formed over the years. At du, we understand the importance of staying connected with our loved ones, especially during festive times. Through meaningful experiences and impactful initiatives during Ramadan, our goal is to positively impact the lives of those in need, embodying the true spirit of giving and enriching our communities.”

During the holy month, du is committed to a range of activities that align with the theme of "Goodness Lasts." These activities involve partnerships with various charities and volunteer initiatives aimed at making a positive difference in the community. The involvement of dedicated du volunteers will further amplify the impact of these initiatives, fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility.

