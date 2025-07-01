“Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni” launches with a smart financial guarantee, a luxurious ownership experience, and a partnership that enhances investor confidence

Dubai, UAE: DURAR OCTA and Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE and have announced a partnership to facilitate financial management for the development of Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni, a luxury waterfront residential project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

As part of this collaboration, Emirates Islamic will provide escrow account services, ensuring secure and transparent financial transactions throughout the project’s lifecycle. This includes overseeing the regulation of cash flows and ensuring their allocation according to the approved timeline and construction schedule. This step also confirms the importance of adopting advanced and regulated financial systems within the luxury real estate market in Ras Al Khaimah, especially in projects targeting elite segments and international buyers.

Following the success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, launched last year in Ras AI Khaimah (RAK) by DURAR Group Development, and the commencement of construction works, Missoni and DURAR OCTA now present their latest project — Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni.

This partnership falls within the commitment of both parties to provide a secure and transparent investment environment underscoring the importance of regulated financial practices in Ras Al Khaimah’s growing real estate sector, particularly in high-end developments. Supported by Emirates Islamic’s advanced digital banking solutions, the escrow management services will enhance investor confidence and streamline project financing, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as an emerging luxury real estate hub.

Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni combines sophisticated design concepts with a luxurious community character, offering an integrated concept of modern waterfront living, and elevating the standards of luxury housing in Ras Al Khaimah to new horizons. It will also offer exclusive Missoni-designed residential units, which include spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments all infused with the brand's signature design flair.

Alberto Caliri, Creative Director at Missoni, emphasised the project’s significance: “We are thrilled to continue this journey with DURAR OCTA. Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni builds upon the remarkable success of Moonstone, offering a refined extension of the Missoni-branded residential experience – where iconic design meets exclusive waterfront luxury.”

Mohammed Miqdadi, CEO of DURAR Group, highlighted the emirate’s continued rise: “Al Marjan Island is a remarkable canvas for waterfront living, and this project enhances its status as the new epicentre of luxury real estate. Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni is designed to capture the essence of blissful waterfront living. As a branded residential development with a full range of resort-style features and facilities, residents will truly enjoy the lifestyle at Trio Isle.

With Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, we set the benchmark for luxury-branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah. Now, we take that success even further, introducing an elevated concept that embodies waterfront bliss while reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a global luxury destination.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Development, reinforced the project’s significance: “Following the remarkable success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni strengthens the trust global brands place in OCTA Development to deliver exceptional, visionary projects. This development builds upon our proven expertise, bringing a bold new dimension to Al Marjan Island’s waterfront experience.”

Sous continued: “What distinguishes “Trio Isle” is the harmony between luxurious Italian design, a prime waterfront location, and a development vision that we are keen to implement with precision and efficiency. We do not merely offer residential units but rather create an integrated lifestyle that reflects the spirit of modernity and keeps pace with the aspirations of global investors for upscale and sustainable communities.

Vivek Shah, Head of Corporate Banking, Emirates Islamic, said: “Emirates Islamic is proud to announce our new partnership with DURAR OCTA to provide escrow account services for the upcoming Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni development, a project that will enhance investor confidence and expand the real estate market in Ras Al Khaimah. Emirates Islamic will continue in its path of collaboration to deliver innovative products and enhance customer experience, aligning with our vision to be the most innovative Shariah-compliant bank for our customers, people, and communities.”

He added, “By facilitating secure and transparent Escrow account management, and ensuring funds are allocated according to construction milestones, this partnership will help enhance investor confidence and promote efficiency across diverse projects and transactions. With real estate in Ras Al Khaimah experiencing significant growth, Emirates Islamic will support the delivery of secure and regulated practices within a robust financial framework. This will help the investment environment to continue to grow and mature while attracting both regional and international buyers — essential attributes that will maintain and expand interest in real estate in Ras Al Khaimah."

Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni is being developed by DURAR OCTA and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. A promoter of a vibrant and optimistic aesthetic, Missoni encompasses a wide range of products and projects, including ready-to-wear collections for women and men, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories, and home furnishings.

Art and craftsmanship are inseparably linked in the world of Missoni, where creativity and design are coupled with an undisputed commitment to research and artisanal experimentation, reaching its peak in the development and application of the most sophisticated techniques in the field of knitwear. The brand currently operates prestigious licenses with excellent partners in the fashion and design industry and has undertaken several real estate projects globally. In 2018, the brand entered into a partnership with the Italian Strategic Fund to enhance the visibility of its brand and the significant potential of the company.

About DURAR Group

DURAR is one of the leading property development groups in the UAE and offers a range of world-class solutions to its clients, providing development and flexibility in planning to ensure that each client receives strategic and highly personalised solutions.

DURAR excels in project planning, both commercially and environmentally, by adopting lifecycle and visibility tools to be employed in the project, and it guarantees on-time deliveries. Its expertise stretches across the entire property spectrum, including residential, commercial, retail, and industrial, specialising in a complete range of cost-effective in-house management services.

The company’s portfolio includes masterpieces such as J One at Dubai Water Canal, Masa Residence interior by YOO inspired by Philippe Stark, Jasmine Lane by Elie Saab, and Moonstone and Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni.

About OCTA Development

OCTA Development, based in Dubai Hills Business Park, is the powerhouse behind the OCTA brand — a trusted name built on over two decades of leadership in Dubai’s real estate sector. Their philosophy is shaped by the ‘Life’ approach, focused on offering premium living, elevating lifestyles, and reimagining experiences.

With a multidisciplinary team of over 120 specialists, OCTA Development delivers premium projects with outstanding attention to detail in Dubai’s most sought-after destinations.

With a track record of over 8,000 units sold and AED 16+ billion in transaction volume, the OCTA brand has positioned itself as a driving force in the region for branded residences. Its industry partners include iconic brands like Missoni, W Residences, Pagani, Elie Saab, Marriott, Mouawad, Rove Home, St. Regis Residences, and Franck Muller.

The current pipeline includes flagship launches such as Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni in Ras Al Khaimah and OCTA Isle in Dubai Islands — part of a strategically growing portfolio across the Islands with a projected development value surpassing AED 2 billion.

For more information, visit: https://www.octa.ae

About Emirates Islamic

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 229 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic was recognized as ‘Best Overall Islamic Bank’ and ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance News Awards 2024. The Bank was also named the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2024.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae