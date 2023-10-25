Riyadh, KSA: Dur Hospitality, the leading Saudi hospitality company, announced joining the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The organization approved Dur Hospitality's membership request during the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly, which took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

By joining UNWTO, Dur Hospitality highlights its pivotal role in bolstering global tourism collaboration and advancing Saudi Arabia's tourism sector. This strategic move underscores Dur Hospitality's commitment to sustainable tourism practices, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030's tourism transformation goals.

Due Hospitality continues to integrate eco-conscious practices into its existing projects as well as its pipeline developments. The Marriott Riyadh Hotel, Diplomatic Quarter, was the first hotel in Saudi Arabia to attain the esteemed Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification. Showcasing Dur Hospitality's eco-friendly initiatives, the hotel harmoniously blends with its surroundings, incorporating responsible hospitality practices including utilizing renewable energy systems, e-waste recycling and using recycled material.

Commenting on this milestone, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality, stated: “We are thrilled to announce DUR Hospitality's membership in the United Nations World Tourism Organization. This step underscores our dedication to strengthening the Kingdom's prominent position in shaping the future of the global tourism sector. It also reflects our strategic commitment to nurturing a thriving tourism industry that adheres to the principles of the green economy, reducing harmful emissions in line with the Saudi Green Initiative. Prioritizing sustainability in the hospitality sector is paramount. As millennials are increasingly favoring environmentally conscious travel options, embracing innovative, eco-friendly technologies becomes crucial. These technologies not only reduce operational costs, leading to substantial long-term savings, but also bolster our brand image and ensure the long-term viability and business continuity of our enterprise by integrating sustainable practices throughout our hotel operations, aligning with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.”

DUR Hospitality's progress aligns with global trends, as recent statistics reveal that 62% of travelers prefer eco-friendly hotels, restaurants, and airlines. Additionally, 69% of survey participants expressed their intention to opt for environmentally responsible travel choices in their future plans.

By joining the UNWTO, DUR Hospitality has significantly expanded its industry presence and strengthened connections with over 400 affiliated entities. This collaboration provides the company with opportunities to actively engage in the organization's initiatives, access valuable data resources, and participate in various events and conferences.

