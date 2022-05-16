Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The agreement aligns with Dur’s strategy to provide modern, luxurious, and distinctive hospitality services that leverage the company’s leading position in the Saudi hospitality sector and at the same time accommodates the rapid growth in the tourism and hospitality industries.

The SAR182 million investment involves the expansion and development of Rixos Jeddah Resort, expected to be carried out over a duration of 18 months. The project will restyle and enhance all facilities, including 174 rooms and 73 furnished residential villas, two restaurants, a spa for men and women, ballrooms, meeting rooms, a beauty center, a fitness center, a water park for children, and several swimming pools. The resort will also feature vast green landscapes, sandy beaches with breathtaking views, a marina, and a plaza overlooking the Red Sea.

Commenting on the milestone, Sultan Bader Al-Otaibi, CEO of Dur Hospitality said, “Rixos Resort is intended to meet the demands of the most discerning customers who seek bespoke hospitality experiences in a world of luxury, sophistication, and comfort in Jeddah, the Bride of the Red Sea.” He also added that the upscale resort’s transformation will embrace the overarching strategic shifts in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector aspiring to support a sustainable and inclusive tourism sector, thereby contributing to improving the quality of life as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

It is worth noting that Dur Hospitality and Accor have recently signed an agreement to develop and manage the first Rixos property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

