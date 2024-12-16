DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, and Etihad Airport Services have announced the renewal of their partnership with a new five-year workforce solutions contract. This milestone reinforces a successful 15-year collaboration to date and underscores a shared commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

The signing ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi at Zayed International Airport, was attended by Etihad Airport Services CEO Jubran AlBreiki and Dulsco Group’s Group CEO David Stockton, along with Antony Marke, COO of Dulsco People, and senior leaders from both firms, including Charles Thompson, VP of Etihad Airport Services – Ground; Naresh Ranganathan, VP of Etihad Airport Services – Cargo; Siyad Mohammed. P, Head of EHSQ; Emma Clutterbuck, Head of Procurement; Richard Backhouse, Acting General Manager of Munawala; Deepika Rastogi, Category Manager and Naresh Kumar Bodapunti, Head of Aviation, Dulsco People.

Under the terms of the renewed agreement, Dulsco will provide workforce outsourcing services across 30 categories for cargo and ground operations, including baggage handling, ramp services, and check-in operations, among others. These services will span Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Dalma Airport, and other bases across the UAE.

David Stockton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dulsco Group, stated: "Our partnership with Etihad Airport Services, now entering its second decade, is a testament to the trust, innovation, and collaboration that has defined our relationship so far. This renewed partnership signifies not only our shared vision for aviation excellence but also our commitment to delivering impactful solutions that drive operational safety and success. We are excited to embark on this next chapter and continue achieving outstanding milestones together."

Jubran AlBreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airport Services and Munawala commented: "We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Dulsco Group for continued workforce support. The longstanding nature of our relationship ensures that we have in Dulsco a partner who understands the various nuances of the industry and the variety of skillsets required across more than 30 categories of role. We look forward to the next five years of our successful partnership.”

The agreement reaffirms both organisations’ dedication to innovation, efficiency, and excellence within the aviation sector. Together, Dulsco Group and Etihad Airport Services aim to continue setting industry benchmarks and driving success in aviation operations across the UAE.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.

