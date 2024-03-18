DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a regional leader in environmental, people, talent and recruitment solutions, launched a new campaign called Wheels of Change to highlight the importance of proper waste management for Global Recycling Day (Monday 18 March), underlining its continued support for UAE government sustainability directives – including the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy and the UAE Circular Economy Policy.

The company targeted its corporate customers and the public with a week-long, interactive and fun recycling campaign under which the Dulsco Recycling Bus – a familiar sight on UAE roads – and called at organisations, schools and colleges to collect recyclable waste.

Dulsco encouraged people to gather as much recyclable waste as possible during the campaign – and beyond – as part of its commitment to raising awareness about how segregating waste at source can help to protect the environment and preserve our planet.

Throughout the campaign more than half a tonne (500 kgs) of recyclable waste was handed in to the Dulsco Recycling Bus across all five stops (schedule below).

The recycling drive ran from 12 to 18 March, with interactive, educational games and a guest appearance from ‘Birdy’, the Dulsco mascot, at each location.

Members of the public can also get involved on Global Recycling Day itself (18 March), when the journey of waste workshopis held at Al Wasl dome in, Expo City Dubai from 10am to 2pm. The team will be raising awareness about the importance of source segregation in recycling, handing out recycling-themed giveaways and have a collection of their "New Old and Reloved" items on display which can be purchased online at https://thenewoldandreloved.com/.

The New Old and Reloved is an upcycling initiative, where bulky materials such as metal barrels and wood typically deemed as waste are transformed into valuable resources, such as stylish furniture among other household items.

Dulsco is a long-established leader in environmental solutions for the collection, treatment, processing and recycling of waste, and is proud to take the lead in educating and enlightening businesses and individuals about how their actions can play a vital role in the fight against climate change.

John Grainger, Chief Operating Officer at Dulsco Environment, said: “With 2024 being the UAE Year of Sustainability – for the second consecutive year – the spotlight is on preserving our environment like never before. Businesses and consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, and, while there has been great progress in recycling and proper waste disposal, there is still a long way to go. Sustainability, innovation and safeguarding our planet is at the heart of everything we do, including meaningful initiatives like our Wheels of Change campaign for Global Recycling Day which we hope will inspire more companies and consumers to get involved and do their part.”

Since its establishment in 1996 as a waste transporter, Dulsco has evolved into a leading, environmental solutions provider, trusted by government entities and hundreds of businesses large and small. Today, the company proudly spearheads innovation to find new ways to transform waste into valuable resources, including continued investment in facilities that sort, segregate, process and divert waste away from landfill.

Dulsco was the official waste management partner for Expo 2020 Dubai and continues to serve Expo City Dubai today. The company also played a pivotal role at COP28 last year, providing waste management solutions, speaking on key issues and raising awareness of waste diversion.

Contact Info prteam@thebrillcollective.com

Wheels of Change Schedule

Tuesday, 12 March

12 PM to 1 PM

Raffles Dubai Hotel

Wednesday,13 March

11 AM to 12 PM

Nest Academy of Management Education – Dubai Sports City

Wednesday, 13 March

3 PM to 4 PM

W Dubai The Palm Hotel

Thursday, 14 March

9 AM to 10 AM

Cambridge International School

Thursday, 14 March

12 PM to 1 PM

World Food Programme – Jebel Ali

About Dulsco Environment

Dulsco Environment, a part of Dulsco Group, provides international best practice waste management and recycling services, helping businesses, industries and residential communities meet their ‘green goals’, while significantly contributing to government sustainability targets.

Established in 1996 as a waste transporter, today, Dulsco Environment is a leading, highly respected environmental solutions provider serving residential developments, ports, the oil and gas industry, the construction sector, and more.