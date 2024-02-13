DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has marked a series of significant sustainability achievements during the UAE’s first of two official Years of Sustainability, underscoring its commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

In 2023, Dulsco Environment adopted a holistic sustainability approach blending robust waste management and water and energy saving initiatives with impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaigns. These efforts resulted in the successful management of over 1 million tonnes of waste, achieving in excess of 70% diversion from landfills. The company further solidified its dedication to sustainability by actively forging key partnerships, participating in coalitions, and pledging to Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

John Grainger, Chief Operating Officer, Dulsco Environment, said: "This past year has been truly transformative for Dulsco Group, marked by significant milestones in our sustainability journey. Our unwavering commitment to waste management, water conservation, and community engagement underscores our dedication to our customers and to shaping a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future. As momentum continues with the second official Year of Sustainability recently being announced by leadership – we are looking to achieve even bigger sustainability goals."

Waste Management Excellence at COP28

As the waste management provider for Expo City Dubai, during COP28, Dulsco Environment demonstrated on-site solutions that achieved an outstanding 90% waste diversion. This initiative resulted in the avoidance of over 950,000 kg of CO2e emissions. The process included recovery of recyclables, organic waste being composted, and general waste being utilised for energy production among many others.

In addition to overseeing waste management at COP28, Dulsco committed to the 'Waste to Zero' initiative, targeting the decarbonization of the waste sector. The company also actively engaged in the Climate Hub at Heriot-Watt University's Dubai campus, collaborating with experts from the government, private sector, and academia.

Water Conservation Initiatives

Dulsco made significant strides in water conservation by implementing measures across its offices. The installation of six water stations led to a reduction in average water consumption per person per day, dropping from 37.51 to 32.92 IG. Additionally, this initiative contributed to a reduction in plastic bottle usage by over 126,000 bottles over an 11-month period. Noteworthy contributions were also made at the Dulsco village accommodation and the Fujairah Al Hayle sewage treatment plant, where a total of 21,946 m3 of treated water was produced.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Impact

The Group’s dedication to CSR was evident through 27 impactful activities across key focus areas, including Environment, Education, Regional, and Health. Dulsco’s team volunteered 2,553.7 hours, positively impacting diverse communities. In December 2023, 100 team members and corporate clients planted 300 mangrove trees, supporting the UAE National Carbon Sequestration Project and contributing to Dulsco's goal of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030.

Collaborations for Change

Dulsco Environment proudly contributes to the Aluminium Recycling Coalition, joining forces with stakeholders across the aluminium recycling value chain. Together, they strive to raise awareness and initiate projects aimed at promoting aluminium recycling throughout the UAE.

Decarbonisation pathway

As a group dedicated to minimising its carbon footprint, Dulsco has outlined and established a roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This strategic plan relies on a meticulous carbon footprint measurement initiative, which assesses emissions across operations, encompassing energy consumption, fleet management, facilities, and other pertinent activities, providing precise and comprehensive evaluation.

Crucially, this initiative also serves to assist customers in reducing their carbon footprint by preventing emissions through effective waste management strategies.

International expansion

Dulsco Environment has secured a substantial, multi-million-dirham project in the Republic of Djibouti, focusing on surface preparation, painting and commissioning of four above-ground atmospheric fuel storage tanks including an on-site sludge treatment. The long-term contract, which commenced in October 2023, involves the deployment of various equipment and a dedicated team of 23 members.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, servicing over 3,500 clients across a range of sectors.

Contact Info: prteam@thebrillcollective.com