Doha, Qatar – Dukhan Bank has announced its diamond sponsorship of Web Summit Qatar, one of the world’s leading technology and innovation platforms, to be held from 1 to 4 February 2026. The diamond sponsorship reflects Dukhan Bank’s long-term strategic commitment to innovation, digital advancement, and the evolution of Shari’a-compliant banking.

Web Summit Qatar convenes global technology leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, serving as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration on the technologies shaping tomorrow’s economies. Dukhan Bank’s participation reinforces the Bank’s focus on enabling future-ready financial solutions while supporting the growth of technology and entrepreneurship.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Mr. Ahmed I. Hashem, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Dukhan Bank, said: “Our diamond sponsorship of Web Summit Qatar reflects Dukhan Bank’s long-term commitment to innovation and digital transformation. As technology continues to redefine the financial sector, engaging with global platforms such as Web Summit allows us to contribute to conversations shaping the future of banking, while advancing Shari’a-compliant digital solutions that support Qatar’s economic ambitions and the region’s growing technology landscape.”

Mr. Talal Ahmed Al-Khaja, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, said: “Web Summit Qatar offers a powerful platform to engage directly with global innovators, entrepreneurs, and future leaders. For Dukhan Bank, this sponsorship is about showing how a Shari’a-compliant bank can be relevant, progressive, and connected to the digital conversations that matter today, while building meaningful brand presence among the region’s technology-driven communities.”

Through this strategic engagement, Dukhan Bank aims to build lasting connections within the global technology community, support entrepreneurship, and play an active role in shaping the next phase of digital finance grounded in ethical principles.

About Dukhan Bank:

Dukhan Bank was incorporated as a Qatari Shareholding Company in the State of Qatar under Commercial Registration No. 38012 dated 28 January 2008. Dukhan Bank commenced its activities on 1 February 2009 under Qatar Central Bank License No. RM/19/2007. The Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in financing, investing and advisory activities in accordance with Islamic Shari’a rules as determined by the Shari’a Committee of the Bank and provisions of its Memorandum and Articles of Association. Investment activities are carried out for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers.

The Bank operates through its head office situated on Grand Hamad Street, Doha and its 9 branches in the State of Qatar. The Bank rebranded itself from Barwa Bank to Dukhan Bank during October 2020 post obtaining necessary approvals as per the State of Qatar applicable laws and regulations. The Bank is 24.6% owned by the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, 11.7% by the Military Pension Fund (Qatar), and 7.0% by Qatar Holding, strategic and direct investment arm of Qatar Investment Authority being the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar; and remaining shares are owned by other shareholders.

On 22 January 2023, pursuant to Resolution No. 2 of 2023 by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, the Bank was converted from a Qatari Private Shareholding Company to a Qatari Public Shareholding Company. On 1 February 2023, Qatar Financial Markets Authority approved the listing of the Bank’s shares on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Following the approval, trading of the Bank's shares on Qatar Stock Exchange Main Index commenced on 21st February 2023. The Bank was included under the MSCI emerging market index as of the close of 31st May 2023. On 15th September 2023, the Bank was included in the FTSE’s mid-cap index. QSE included the Bank to QE Index and QE Al-Rayan Islamic index effective from 1st October 2023.