Dubai, UAE: DuBox, a regional leader in modular construction solutions and an AMANA company, is excited to launch Productization, the latest solution that offers ready-made turnkey products to clients around the region.

Focusing on the commercial sector, DuBox started off with its newest innovation, Workbox, a standardized high quality, scalable and sustainably built offices that can be delivered and operational in 7 months.

Productization is set to revolutionize the modular construction industry by introducing a new level of standardization and efficiency to the market. The new solution ensures certainty in quality, scalability, speed and sustainability, delivering projects on schedule and to the highest standards. It is engineered for timely delivery, regardless of the location.

By utilizing MMC (Modern Methods of Construction) whilst using off site volumetric concrete, WorkBox offers superior permanent solutions tailored to the demands of the commercial sector, while prioritizing health and safety, with all projects adhering to the highest safety standards. Additionally, the new product aligns with the commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, promoting sustainability and social responsibility. Its versatility and adaptability make it a global solution, offering unmatched benefits in various locations.

Founded in 2010, DuBox redefined construction by converting traditional projects into bespoke, off site assembled permanent buildings. Productization is the fruit of years of understanding the market needs to allow for fit for purpose, efficiently designed, high end permanently constructed facilities. WorkBox, embodies this innovative approach, while offering flexible, efficient, and scalable office spaces tailored to meet the unique demands of modern businesses.

“We’ve evolved from building bespoke clients’ projects to designing and offering our own – that’s Productization in action!”, said Richard Abboud, CEO, Group AMANA. “WorkBox is not just a product; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. By embracing Productization, we are offering our clients the certainty of accelerated schedules, mitigation of cost over runs, and a final product that is both fit for purpose and built to the highest level of consistent quality in permanent construction.”

At DuBox, we are committed to delivering excellence through innovation. WorkBox is designed to enhance productivity, reflect the dynamic nature of modern businesses, and provide a seamless, efficient workspace. With WorkBox, DuBox continues to champion intelligent solutions that offer unparalleled benefits, aligning with the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. DuBox is equipped to provide readymade off the shelf designed relocatable products built based on permanent concrete construction suitable for diverse real estate sectors including commercial and in the coming future: Hospitality, Healthcare and Residential as well. This approach aligns with regional initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 and We the UAE 2031 by fostering innovation and efficiency in sustainable construction practices.

For more information about Productization and WorkBox and to download the brochure, please visit [website link].

About DuBox:

DuBox, an AMANA company, is a leading provider of modular construction solutions, committed to delivering innovative, efficient, and high-quality products. With a focus on sustainability and excellence, DuBox continues to revolutionize the construction industry through its cutting-edge solutions utilizing off site volumetric concrete solutions

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specializing in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its "We Build With You" philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionizing the industry with the next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.

With a dedicated team of over 6,000 employees located in 11 cities across seven countries, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, guided by its core values that deliver certainty, intelligence, and quality.