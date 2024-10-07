Dubai, UAE – As a leading global hub, Dubai’s car rental market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increased interest from both local residents and tourists. Between January to June this year, Dubai welcomed over 9.3 Million visitors with a growth rate of over 9% as per the latest statistics shared by the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department.

In response to this trend, dubizzle, the UAE’s foremost automotive platform, is proud to announce the launch of its new Rental Cars category. This innovative feature enables users to effortlessly browse, compare, and rent a diverse range of vehicles. By consolidating rental options into a single, user-friendly platform, dubizzle eliminates the need to navigate multiple websites to find a rental that fits both budget and preferences.

Recognising the varied needs of tourists and residents who prefer renting versus buying, dubizzle's rental car services offer a multitude of options to suit different financial plans.

Aatif Rana, General Manager at dubizzle Cars, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating: “With the growing demand for car rentals, we recognised the need for an all-inclusive platform. By expanding our services to include rentals, we are providing a simple and efficient solution for users to find the perfect vehicle without the hassle of searching through different platforms. This expansion further solidifies dubizzle's position as the go-to automotive marketplace powerhouse. Whether it’s to buy or rent, we continue to deliver convenience, transparency, and trust to make mobility and travel in the UAE more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable.”

Available on both the dubizzle app and website, the new rental cars feature ensures ease of use and accessibility for all users. Car rental companies looking to list their vehicles can contact autos.operations@dubizzle.com for more information.

About dubizzle Group:

dubizzle, a distinguished unicorn company based in Dubai, is an integral part of Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE's largest classified site for cars and properties, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions across diverse categories such as automobiles, jobs, properties and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in their unwavering commitment to the values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as the UAE’s favourite platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.

