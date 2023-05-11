With the convenience of online shopping comes the inherent risk of fraud and scams, which leaves consumers hesitant and distrustful. Leading the fight in this sector, dubizzle, UAE’s powerhouse classifieds platform, is determined to change the game with its advanced ‘account verification’ and ‘reviews and ratings’ features. The new features make it easier to identify genuine and trustworthy buyers and sellers on the platform, helping potential buyers avoid scams and other unpleasant situations.

Combined with the government's Consumer Protection Laws, dubizzle’s new features aim to enhance consumer confidence, while supporting genuine sellers.

Sahar Khan, Director of Marketing, dubizzle, explains how a simple feature can create a safer environment for everyone, “Since its inception in 2006, dubizzle has always worked to make our consumers’ experience on the platform better, but like any other such platform in the world, dubizzle has also had to face and fight scammers, who’ve also become more advanced and sophisticated in their attacks as the years go by.. To address these issues and put everything to rest, dubizzle has now launched ‘verified’, which not only helps buyers and sellers interact with each other safely, but also helps them close their deals quicker than before, while protecting the security of our users.”

Besides higher credibility, verified account holders enjoy several perks that maximise visibility on dubizzle. They are also eligible for priority issue resolution from dubizzle’s customer service. The verification process is simple and hassle-free. Any registered users can apply for a verified account by uploading the required documents, a profile picture and a 5-second selfie video for authentication. Team dubizzle verifies the provided information and approves the request after due diligence.

dubizzle’s account verification further enhances the effectiveness of reviews and ratings on the platform. It is easier to trust the feedback when it comes from verified accounts. With this update dubizzle has taken further steps to cement their status as an equitable marketplace for both buyers and sellers by promoting healthy competition and consumer satisfaction.

