Dubai, UAE – As Dubai residents and visitors continue to embrace the city’s annual month-long celebration of fitness and wellness with the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2024, dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is proud to announce its support for this year’s edition as an official Association Partner. Joining forces with the citywide movement, dubizzle is calling everyone to adopt a healthier and more active lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days until 24 November.

The partnership builds on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into one of the most active cities in the world. Supporting this vision, dubizzle aims to mobilise Dubai residents and visitors by helping them achieve their DFC 30 x 30 goals.

To facilitate this journey, dubizzle is hosting a dedicated booth at DFC’s Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village with free engaging activities, interactive games, and chances to win exciting giveaways. dubizzle invites everyone to drop by, get active, and win fantastic prizes until 24 November 2024.

dubizzle will also be present at the eagerly awaited Dubai Run, welcoming participants of all fitness levels to take part in an unforgettable experience as part of DFC’s grand finale on 24 November.

“As a homegrown platform deeply rooted in the UAE, our partnership with Dubai Fitness Challenge is incredibly special to us,” said Sahar Khan, Vice President of Marketing at dubizzle. “Personally, DFC is very close to my heart. It is the perfect opportunity to reinforce the importance of fitness in our lives. In the midst of our busy schedules, we all need a reminder that our bodies are treasures that need care, and Dubai makes it so easy for us to prioritise our health—there’s really no excuse! We’re especially proud to be part of Dubai Run this year, bringing thousands together on Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai to celebrate the joy of fitness. At dubizzle, we’re committed to making a positive impact, and joining hands with this uniquely Dubai initiative is just one way we’re helping to foster healthier and happier communities, and supporting Dubai to become the most active city in the world.”

dubizzle’s booth will be located at DFC’s Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village with free entry for all from 4pm to 11pm on Sundays to Thursdays; 4pm to midnight on Fridays; and from 8am to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

