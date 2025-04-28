Dubai, UAE – In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, to position Dubai as a global leader in artificial intelligence innovation - and as part of the ongoing momentum of Dubai’s AI Week - dubizzle has launched “Sell with AI”, a new AI-powered feature aimed at transforming the user experience on the platform. This milestone also supports the broader objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33,’ introduced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at accelerating innovation, digital transformation, and economic growth. The innovative new tool reflects dubizzle’s continued commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance convenience, trust, and efficiency across the UAE’s most trusted online marketplace.

The new AI tool is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, enabling users to effortlessly post ads once they upload an image. Based on the image, the AI-based solution automatically suggests key details such as category, price, and other attributes, significantly reducing manual input and saving users time and effort. This streamlined process not only accelerates ad posting but also ensures consistency and high-quality standards, enhancing the efficiency of the moderation process and improving the overall marketplace experience on dubizzle.

Commenting on this launch, Haider Khan, CEO of dubizzle and Dubizzle Group MENA and Board Member of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated: “At dubizzle, our mission is to continually elevate the experience for our users, keeping innovation at our core by leveraging the use of the latest tech and AI solutions, build products and features that address key pain points. Our new AI-based posting experience not only automates the ad creation process, but it also simplifies the interactions on our platform, setting a new standard for efficiency and quality. This tool allows us to empower our users—whether individuals or businesses—with a seamless, highly intuitive experience, ensuring they can reach their audience faster and more effectively. We are proud to take this next step in our journey to making dubizzle the most trusted and efficient marketplace in the region.”

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.