Dubai, UAE – Dubizzle Group Holdings PLC (“Dubizzle Group” or the “Company”), the leading digital classifieds marketplace in the MENA region, today announced its decision to postpone its planned initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Dubai Financial Market (“DFM”).

Since announcing its Intention to Float, Dubizzle Group has seen strong engagement and interest from investors, reflecting the Company’s market leadership, profitability, and growth prospects across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, the Company has decided to postpone its planned IPO and assess optimal timing for the offering in the future.

Dubizzle Group remains focused on executing its strategy of growing its highly profitable UAE business and expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia.

About Dubizzle Group

Dubizzle Group is the leading digital classifieds marketplace in MENA and a household name in the UAE. Through its flagship platforms dubizzle and Bayut, the Group connects millions of buyers and sellers across real estate, automotive, and general classifieds. It holds a market-leading position in the UAE, which contributes the majority of revenues, and operates high-growth businesses in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other GCC markets, supported by strong brand awareness, deep customer relationships, and high user engagement.

