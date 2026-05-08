DUBAI, UAE – New figures from dubizzle point to a notable shift in how safety and trust are evolving across the UAE’s digital classifieds space, with scam reports on the platform down 27% year on year in Q1 2026.

While the numbers reflect improvements within dubizzle’s own ecosystem, they may also signal something broader about the market itself. As digital marketplaces mature, user expectations around security, verification and platform accountability are becoming more defined, and increasingly central to how people choose to transact online.

With millions of users buying and selling through classifieds platforms, safety is no longer simply a support function. It is becoming a key marker of marketplace quality, resilience and long-term user confidence.

What the numbers suggest

Several of dubizzle’s recent data points illustrate this shift. More than 660,000 users on the platform are now verified, pointing to a growing preference for greater transparency in peer-to-peer transactions. At the same time, verification applications rose 17.3% in Q1, suggesting that users are becoming more willing to engage with safeguards that help create a more accountable trading environment.

Other improvements also reflect how platform security is becoming more proactive and embedded into the user journey. Suspicious links declined by 33%, account-related issues dropped by 78%, and most flagged activity is now addressed within 48 hours. Taken together, these figures indicate not just stronger protections, but a marketplace environment that is becoming more responsive and better equipped to manage risk in real time.

A maturing marketplace

These trends are significant because they reflect a broader evolution in the classifieds sector. As more users turn to digital platforms for everyday transactions, trust is becoming a core part of the overall product experience. Features such as in-platform chat, user verification and faster moderation are not just operational improvements. They are helping define the standards users increasingly expect from online marketplaces.

For the wider market, this points to a more mature phase of growth, where safety infrastructure is becoming as important as scale or convenience. In that sense, the decline in scam reports is not only a platform-level metric. It is also an indicator of how digital marketplaces in the UAE are adapting to support more secure, transparent and dependable transactions at scale.

"Our focus is simple: to make trust easier to build across the entire user journey,” said Muneeb Farrukh, Vice President of Product at dubizzle. “Safety is no longer a background function operating silently within digital platforms, it is becoming embedded within the product experience itself. Today’s users are far more intentional about where they engage online. Credibility is no longer assumed; it is earned through every interaction. This shift extends beyond any single marketplace. It reflects a broader industry evolution, where trust is no longer a supporting feature, but a core component of how products are designed and experienced.”

Recent additions such as QR code screening and real-time chat guidance also reflect a wider shift towards earlier intervention and more contextual user protection, helping reduce risk before it escalates.

As the UAE’s digital economy continues to expand, these kinds of indicators may increasingly serve as a measure of marketplace health, showing not only how platforms are improving internally, but how the ecosystem as a whole is moving towards greater trust and accountability.

About dubizzle:

dubizzle, the well-known online classifieds giant in the UAE, is an integral part of homegrown unicorn, Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited. As the UAE’s largest classifieds site, dubizzle plays a pivotal role in connecting buyers and sellers across diverse categories such as properties, cars, jobs, and various goods.

The user-friendly platform, coupled with innovative features, has solidified dubizzle as the go-to destination for both buyers and sellers to effortlessly connect and transact. dubizzle takes pride in the unwavering commitment to values of transparency, authenticity and consumer protection, positioning dubizzle as a preeminent platform for ethical online commerce in the UAE.