Dubai: In a landmark move for sustainable development in the UAE, DUBAL Holding and BiOD Technology FZCO jointly announced DUBAL Holding’s stake acquisition in BiOD. This strategic partnership is set to propel the UAE’s position in the global green economy, reinforcing oth companies’ dedication to environmental sustainability and innovation in the energy sector.

BiOD, the UAE's and the GCC’s largest biodiesel manufacturer, is renowned for its pioneering work in transforming used cooking oils (UCO) and palm oil mill effluent (POME) into clean biodiesel. As the operator of the GCC region’s only second-generation biodiesel plant, BiOD stands at the forefront of technological innovation in renewable energy, showcasing its commitment to the circular economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 84 per cent, as verified by its ISCC certification.

DUBAL Holding, a sovereign wealth fund with a focus on sustainable and green investments, recognizes the strategic importance of BiOD’s mission and operations. This investment underscores DUBAL Holding's commitment to fostering a sustainable future and supports Dubai’s vision for a green economy. "This partnership with BiOD aligns perfectly with DUBAL Holding’s strategic objectives of investing in environmentally responsible and innovative businesses. We are confident that this collaboration will not only contribute to sustainable development in the UAE but also set a precedent for environmental responsibility worldwide," said Ahmad bin Fahad, CEO of DUBAL Holding.

Echoing this sentiment, BiOD’s CEO, Shiva Vig, expressed profound gratitude and optimism about the future. "We are thrilled to welcome DUBAL Holding as a strategic partner. This is not just an investment in our company but a testament to our shared vision for a sustainable future. We are proud to contribute to the UAE’s green economy and look forward to making even greater strides in renewable energy with DUBAL Holding’s support. I also want to acknowledge our advisors at Ideal Capital for their crucial role in facilitating this deal," Vig stated.

The collaboration between DUBAL Holding and BiOD marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainability and innovation in the energy sector. It not only highlights the UAE’s leadership in green technology but also sets a powerful example of how strategic partnerships can drive substantial progress towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About DUBAL Holding

DUBAL Holding LLC (DH), established in 2014, is an Industrial Investment arm of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable development and economic diversification in the UAE with a focus on impactful investments in the Non-Ferrous Metals, Energy, Industrial & Recycling / Sustainability sector. DH’s current portfolio of assets include Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), OSE Industries LLC, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Sohar Titanium in Oman, Sinoway Carbon in China and Thermalex Inc at USA.

For more information, please visit WWW.DUBALHOLDING.AE

About BiOD

Established just three years ago in Jebel Ali, BioD Technology has swiftly emerged as a leader in the sustainable energy sector. This innovative biodiesel manufacturer is pioneering the integration of its revolutionary biodiesel production system into existing societal infrastructures, paving the way for a greener future. Its unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability and the highest quality standards is highlighted by its ISCC certification, ensuring that every step of their process meets the most rigorous international criteria.

