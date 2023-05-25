The Project is Green and Helps in Decarbonisation

All Apartments have Private Pools

Waste Water is Recycled for Irrigation

The Developer offers Free UAE Golden Visa for its Investors

Apartments can be Converted into Holiday-homes for Extra Income for Investors

DUBAI: The latest launch of the Dh350 million Ivy Gardens residential project is heat resistant, green, energy efficient, has private pools, recycles grey water for irrigation, supports decarbonization and hence an environmentally sustainable project.

The project complies with the Dubai Municipality’s Green Building Regulations for creating a built environment that is resource efficient in terms of energy, water, and materials whilst reducing building-related impacts on human health and the environment throughout the building’s lifecycle, which takes into account the design, construction, operation, and waste treatment.

“Our construction strategy takes an Environmental and Economic approach. Environmental sustainability is maintained through design and construction with an individual focus on each element of nature to maintain sustainability. Economic sustainability is facilitated by taking advantage of our financing facility for buyers. We also facilitate investors with converting apartments into holiday-homes, free UAE Golden Visa to buyers and passing on the savings to end-user residents. All that creates economic sustainability as well as affordability and quality.”, said Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers.

Located in Dubailand Residencial Complex, a brand new neighbourhood in Dubai, the 2B+G+P+14 project spans over 300,000 sqft with 348 apartments that comprise studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms and three-bedrooms. All units have private pools. The Ivy Gardens hosts a number of features that include private pools, a fully equipped health club, an indoor and outdoor gym, a sauna and steam room, a large leisure pool deck, valet parking, a barbeque area, a kids' play area, outdoor cinema and 24/7 security.

Ivy Gardens is the fourth project out of 12 planned to be launched during 2023. It is scheduled for completion and delivery in May 2026.

Payment Plan - 8 Years

Ivy Gardens apartment prices start from Dh549,000 (USD 149,459). The payment plan spans over eight years with five years of post-handover payments. This plan makes it a flexible and viable option for those who are looking to move from rented apartments to owning homes in Dubai. The project is scheduled for handover in May 2026.