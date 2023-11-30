The total value of 12 projects launched until November 2023 by Samana stands at Dh3.7 billion (USD1 Billion) with 3,359 units in total. Barari Views is the company’s first project which will be equipped with the latest smart-home technology and private pools in all 669 units



(DUBAI): Samana Developers today marked its total investment of Dh3.7 billion (USD1 Billion) worth of sales volume in Dubai’s real estate sector with the launch of a Dh725 million ‘Samana Barari Views’ project in the Al Barari neighbourhood. This is the company’s 12th project launch until November 2023. The total number of units in 12 projects are 3,359.

Mr. Imran Farooq, chief executive officer of Samana Developers, said: “It fills us with pride that strong investor confidence in Samana assets is contributing to our rapid growth. Reaching a staggering 600% growth in 2023 positions us amongst the top 10 private developers in Dubai. The 6x growth is due to the simple fact of building a lifestyle which focuses on the needs of end-users. The outside-the-box design concepts, affordable price tag, and luxurious living experiences have enabled us to grow our property portfolio and help us launch projects on time.”



The B+G+4P+27-Storey ‘Barari Views’ project, spanning over 800961 sqft, is Samana’s biggest and the first project which will be fully equipped with smart-home technology. All of the apartments will have built-in private pools for the family, a concept pioneered by Samana Developers.



Home Automation

The home automation feature of the project will increase energy savings, an enhanced level of security and an optimized living experience. Lights, thermostats, TVs, doors, window curtains, and door locks can be switched on and off with smartphones, remote devices and voice-assisted commands.



Surrounded by the green spaces of Al Barari, Samana’s newest residential project will house 669 apartments, and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.



Imran added: “For the first time, we are including new value addition of smart-home technology. The complete home automation at Barari Views project adds to the environmental and financial sustainability by keeping the energy in control. And 60% of green spaces in the Barari community help decarbonize the community climate. In addition, plenty of sports and fitness activities available for residents of Samana Barari Views project create a healthy lifestyle and a happy community.”



With green spaces, landscaped gardens, lakes, and water streams, Al Barari is one of the greenest communities in Dubai. Located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway and Al Khail Expressway, the neighbourhood is the region’s first green villa community, integrated luxury and active eco-conscious development.



Key features of the Samana Barari Views project include smart home or automation technology, valet parking facility, private pools in all units, a fully equipped health club with indoor and outdoor gyms, a trampoline park, a basketball court, a jogging track, a table tennis court, a large leisure pool deck, a lazy river, a cabana area, a barbeque area, a steam and sauna rooms, a kids’ pool, a VR golf facility, in addition to gated parking lots.



Payment Plan - 8 Years



The apartment prices start from Dh749,000 (USD203,920). The payment plan spans a total of eight years, with 1% every month. The flexibility of installments makes buying easier for investors and buyers, especially for those who are looking to change from a rented apartment to owning a home in Dubai. The project is scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2027.



