Dubai, UAE: Dubai's highly anticipated Palm Jebel Ali is set to make significant progress, with eight of its 16 iconic fronds expected to be ready by next year. In a major development, a contract worth Dh810 million has been awarded for marine works, signaling a crucial step forward in the construction of this extraordinary artificial archipelago.

Once fully completed, Palm Jebel Ali will span an impressive 13.4 kilometers, boasting 16 fronds and an extensive 91 kilometers of pristine beachfront. This ambitious project, which is set to become twice the size of the renowned Palm Jumeirah, aims to provide luxurious waterfront living for approximately 35,000 families.

Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for the project's progress:

"Palm Jebel Ali is a testament to Dubai's visionary approach to urban development and innovation. The substantial investment in marine works underscores our commitment to creating a world-class destination that offers unparalleled lifestyle opportunities. Once complete, Palm Jebel Ali will not only redefine luxury living but also set new benchmarks in architectural excellence and sustainable development. We are excited to see this remarkable project come to life and to welcome families to experience the unique charm of this incredible waterfront community."

As Palm Jebel Ali continues to take shape, it promises to become one of Dubai's most prestigious residential and tourist destinations, further enhancing the city's reputation as a global hub for luxury living and innovative real estate projects.

About Palm Jebel Ali:

Palm Jebel Ali is an ambitious real estate development project in Dubai, UAE, featuring a palm-shaped artificial archipelago that is set to redefine waterfront living. With its extensive beachfront, luxury residences, and a wide range of leisure amenities, Palm Jebel Ali is designed to offer a unique lifestyle experience for residents and visitors alike.

About D&B Properties:

D&B Properties is a leading real estate brokerage and property management company in Dubai, offering a comprehensive range of services, including sales, leasing, and property management. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, D&B Properties is committed to delivering exceptional real estate experiences across the UAE.

