Dubai Internet City and in5, TECOM Group’s start-up incubator, will attend GITEX Asia as part of a delegation led by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Internet City, the enabler of the Middle East’s digital economy, will join a delegation led by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) at GITEX Asia, taking place on 23-25 April in Singapore.

The region’s leading tech hub, part of TECOM Group PJSC, will showcase the dynamism and innovation of Dubai’s digital economy at the first edition of GITEX Asia. Dubai Internet City has been instrumental in enabling globally impactful innovation for 25 years, contributing significantly to digital transformation efforts and encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies.

Today, Dubai Internet City generates 65% of Dubai’s technology sector GDP and has facilitated the creation of more than 125,000 jobs since its inception in 1999, according to the Dubai Internet City – Impact Assessment study conducted in partnership with Accenture and released this February. Participating at GITEX Asia, Dubai Internet City, which has added AED 100 billion to Dubai’s GDP over the past 15 years alone, will reinforce its commitment to accelerating the city’s position as an internationally impactful tech hub.

“Digital transformation thrives through collaboration with global technology policymakers and industry leaders, and GITEX Asia is a springboard to showcase the robust fundamentals of Dubai’s world-class digital economy to international peers and partners,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. “We look forward to showcasing the transformative potential of Dubai Internet City’s ecosystem and fostering partnerships that will shape the future of the technology sector, strengthening Dubai’s and the UAE’s position as a preferred global destination for business, investment, and innovation, in line with the visionary Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the UAE Digital Economy Strategy.”

Dubai Internet City’s presence at GITEX Asia will showcase success stories from its vibrant ecosystem of 4,000 customers – including multinational giants, Fortune 500s such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft, and start-ups – and more than 31,000 professionals. The district’s offering is further strengthened by 19 Innovation and research and development (R&D) Centres operated by global leaders including 3M, IBM, HP, Ericsson, and Cisco.

in5, the start-up and entrepreneurship incubator founded by TECOM Group in 2013, has supported more than 1,000 start-ups across the tech, media, design, and science sectors since its inception, and will join Dubai Internet City at GITEX Asia.

Dubai Internet City will be located at DET’s stand, HB-C80, in Hall B of Marina Bay Sands during GITEX Asia.

Alongside in5, Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts and services, which includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, is the cornerstone of the dynamic regional digital economy. The pioneering hub has fostered the growth of 4,000 businesses and a vibrant community of 31,000 professionals since its establishment in 1999. Driving innovation across diverse sectors, Dubai Internet City has served as a strategic uniting platform for multinational firms, Fortune 500 leaders, and agile start-ups for 25 years by enabling collaboration, cutting-edge advancements, and sustained growth.

