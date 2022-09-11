Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BTS has become a household name thanks to their iconic feat in the K-pop industry and its ever growing following. They established their name worldwide through music. Now, it’s time for UAE ARMYs to get hyped as a new BTS concept store is popping up for the first time ever in the Middle East at BurJuman Mall.

What’s BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS?

The BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS, a limited time only, pop-up store is run by HYBE (previously known as Big HIt Entertainment). The store aims to bring exclusive merchandise and superb fan experience worldwide through an experiential space complex where fans can enjoy BTS-themed photo zones and merchandise.

HYBE IPX established the ‘BTS POP-UP: HOUSE OF BTS’ in October 2019 and BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL in 2020. With numerous successful pop-up stores around the globe, they also created the SPACE OF BTS, which has been loved by international fans as well.

SPACE OF BTS witnessed huge success across Southeast Asia as huge anticipation online brought long queues and high levels of returning customers to the pop-ups.

The opening of the first BTS POP-UP in the Middle East

The much-anticipated pop-up store will open its door to ARMYs starting 9th of September, 2022 . The Dubai showcase will only be available in one location at BurJuman Mall and will run for a limited time only.

Located on level 1 of BurJuman Mall, one of the pioneer malls in the country, fans are expected to bring home merchandise from numerous BTS collections from their hit songs Black Swan, ON, Butter, Dynamite and more. There is also a special space for the IN THE SOOP collection.

Expect more than 400 product categories with some exclusive pop-up store only merchandise ranging from apparels, accessories, figures and a lot more. New products are scheduled to be released every two weeks for patrons to anticipate. The pop-up store also features iconic BTS-themed photo zones so that customers will enjoy a full fan experience of SPACE OF BTS.

To find out more about BTS POP-UP: SPACE OF BTS in DUBAI, please follow @morningKall on Twitter and Instagram or stay tuned for announcements through www.burjuman.com and follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to know more.