Total number of cases across all Divisions increased by 10%

Average claim value across Courts of First Instance (CFI) was AED 103.3 million

Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) records 13% increase in claims

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has shared insights into its ongoing case activity, reflecting continued growth and an increasing preference for its jurisdiction. The Courts remain at the forefront of commercial and civil dispute resolution, providing businesses and individuals with efficient judicial services.

Signalling strong public confidence, the workload of the main Court of First Instance (CFI) and its Divisions recorded 114 claims, with a total claim value of AED 7.6 billion.

An average case value of AED 103.3 million was recorded across CFI cases, with claims related to the Arbitration Division recording the most substantial values in 2024; the total value of claims was AED 6.8 billion, with the average case value of AED 356.1 million.

The Civil & Commercial Division (CCD) recorded 82 claims in 2024, with a total claim value of AED 854.1 million and an average claim value of AED 16.4 million.

There were two (2) registered claims with the Technology & Construction Division (TCD) in 2024, with a total value of claims of AED 14.2 million and an average case value of AED 7.1 million.

The Arbitration Division (ARB) continued to witness a notably strong uptake of its interim measures and injunctive relief mechanisms in 2024, recording 28 claims with a total claim value of AED 6.8 billion and an average claim value of AED 356.1 million.

The Digital Economy Court Division (DEC) recorded two (2) cases in 2024, with a total claim value of AED 10.2 million.

Claims brought before the CFI divisions covered a range of sectors including banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, crypto, and real estate and involved disputes related to breach of contract, insolvency, arbitration agreements, and employment.

Reinforcing the Courts’ record of certainty for business through enforceable judgments, a total of 350 enforcement claims were filed in 2024, an increase of 8% year-on-year.

His Excellency Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, said: “In 2024, the DIFC Courts recorded strong uptake of core dispute resolution services as well as our ancillary services. It is a testament to our operations that after twenty years since inception, court users still view our jurisdiction as their preferred choice. Further reinforcements to our bench with the appointment of three international judges in 2024, as well as the launch of new mediation and notary services, demonstrate our mission to continuously evolve and upgrade our value proposition for court users.”

The Small Claims Tribunal (SCT) recorded 592 claims in 2024, an increase of 13% compared with 2023. Claims were driven primarily by disputes related to breach of contract, banking & finance, and employment.

Underlining the SCT’s increasing popularity for SME-related dispute resolution, the total value of claims recorded in 2024 was AED 57.9 million, an increase of 11% compared with the same period in 2023. The average claim value recorded at the SCT for 2024 was AED 106,000.

In 2024, the DIFC Courts continued its paperless strategy, issuing 1,942 digital orders and 174 digital judgments and conducted 99% of hearings via its digital hearing platforms.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, said: “Our new digitally driven societies, individuals and businesses are demonstrating an increased desire for easily accessible public services. The expansion of DIFC Courts’ services to the public in 2024 to meet this requirement reflects the strong economic momentum arising from the implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai Digital Strategy. Our mission in 2024 was to launch innovative, efficient and cost-effective digital systems to assist our court users, whilst also increasing judicial excellence through upgrades to our case management systems and additions to our skilled bench of judges.”

Ancillary services

The most noteworthy development within the Ancillary services offered by the DIFC Courts was the surge in registrations of Wills: in 2024, the Wills Service registered 1,822 Wills, a 21% increase from 2023. In addition, the total number of Probate applications related to Wills in 2024 was 30, a 7% increase from 2023.

The total number of registered law firms in 2024 was 208, an 11.2% increase from 2023. The total number of registered practitioners in 2024 was 1,072, a 19% year-on-year increase.

The region’s first Pro Bono Programme continued with its onsite consultation clinics in 2024, assisting over 800 people, with 39 registered volunteer law firms and 44 registered volunteer lawyers assisting the Programme.

Quarterly Statistical updates

To maintain transparency and accessibility, the DIFC Courts will continue to provide regular updates on statistics through its official website every quarter. This initiative supports the Courts’ commitment to providing timely and relevant data to legal professionals, businesses, and the wider public.

The full statistics for 2024 can be viewed at statistics.difccourts.ae

