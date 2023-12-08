Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai World Trade Centre’s (DWTC) procurement and contracts department has been certified for ethical procurement by The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) with all 25 employees awarded the CIPS Ethics Certificate. The organisation has also been awarded the CIPS Ethics Kitemark.

The team completed rigorous training on ethical procurement and supply management practices and was required to pass a final exam covering fraud detection and prevention, corruption and bribery, and environmental issues.

The largest global professional body for training and skills development for procurement and supply chain management, the CIP Ethical Procurement and Supply eLearning and test programme has been developed for procurement professionals at all levels. The programme enables individuals and organisations to hone their skills and knowledge and demonstrate their commitment to ethical procurement practices.

Jason Tranter, Associate Vice President of Procurement and Contracts at DWTC, said: “DWTC is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in procurement. We take immense pride in this recognition by CIPS, which reaffirms our unwavering commitment to robust and ethical procurement practices and is an acknowledgment of our adherence to global procurement benchmarks. “

Organisations that achieve the ethics mark are included in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register, which includes businesses from numerous sectors and organisations around the globe.

Commenting on the achievement, CIPS MENA Managing Director, Sam Achampong, added: “The world is changing and evolving and we must change and keep up with developments. DWTC are committed to do that in their procurement teams and I commend them for achieving their mark.

“Dubai World Trade centre is hugely and important, not just in the region, but on the world’s stage, so I hope they will continue to evolve and develop for the future’s challenges.”

-Ends-

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centres. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story with an estimated total economic output of AED 200 billion, attracting over 30 million business visitors to Dubai over the past four decades.

About the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply:

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is the leading international body representing purchasing and supply management professionals and has over 64,000 members in 180 countries. It is the worldwide centre of excellence on purchasing and supply management issues. The activities of procurement and supply chain professionals have a major impact on the profitability and efficiency of all types of organizations. CIPS offers corporate solutions packages to improve business profitability.