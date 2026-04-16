Dubai, UAE: Waterfront Market, Dubai’s largest fresh food market, welcomed H.E. Jun Imanishi, Consul General of Japan in Dubai, alongside Mr. Kenta Shiraki, Consul, Consulate General of Japan, for an official visit on 15 April 2026. The delegation was received by Mr. Mohammad Al-Madani, Associate Director Senior Centre Manager at Waterfront Market, along with the market’s management team.

The visit offered a behind-the-scenes look at operations, with a tour across the seafood, meat, and vegetable sections, highlighting how fresh produce is sourced, handled, and distributed at scale. Discussions also touched on supply chain dynamics across regional and international markets, reinforcing the market’s ability to efficiently serve both local demand and global trade.

Waterfront Market continues to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for food trade, supporting economic growth and international collaboration. For more information, visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae or follow @wfm.uae on Instagram and @wfmuae on Facebook.

Media contact:

Shim Alsamman | shim.alsamman@redhavasme.com

Divya Bhatia | divya.bhatia@redhavasme.com

Leanne Gayem Guerrero | leanne.guerrero@redhavasme.com

About Waterfront Market:

The Waterfront Market, operated by Ithra Dubai, is Dubai’s largest food market and the region’s leading destination for quality produce, with over 800 traders offering more than 800 varieties sourced locally and internationally. Its four markets – seafood, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, and dry goods and spices – make it a trusted source of fresh, affordable food for customers and businesses alike.

Delivering year-round freshness, the Market sources its produce from over 80 local farms and imports from all continents. Its signature Market-to-Table concept lets customers choose seafood from fish and seafood section, and enjoy it freshly prepared at waterfront restaurants. More than a place to shop, the Market welcomes tourists and residents for holistic experiences in dining, culture and learning, with a variety of restaurants and cafés that celebrate local produce and Dubai’s trading heritage.

As a strategic sourcing hub for Dubai’s food industry, the Waterfront Market also serves award-winning chefs, restaurants and hospitality groups with premium ingredients. Supporting large-scale procurement and global connections for the UAE’s thriving F&B and retail sectors, it continues to attract international recognition. With its prime location near Dubai International Airport and major transport links, it continues to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai’s position as a global food trade hub.

For more information, visit www.waterfrontmarket.ae or follow on Facebook @WaterfrontMarket and Instagram @wfm.uae.

About Ithra Dubai:

Ithra Dubai is a pioneering real estate developer wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), mandated to shape the future of urban destinations in Dubai and beyond. With a bold vision to enrich cities and elevate lifestyles, Ithra Dubai delivers world-class mixed-use developments that integrate commercial, residential, hospitality, and cultural experiences at scale.

The company is behind some of Dubai’s most transformative projects, including One Za’abeel and the Dubai Gold Souk Extension, iconic landmarks designed to redefine global benchmarks in architecture, innovation, and integrated living. Ithra Dubai is committed to delivering sustainable, human-centric environments that inspire connection, drive economic growth, and reflect the city’s ambition as a global hub for trade, tourism, and innovation.

Built on a foundation of excellence, transparency, and forward thinking, Ithra Dubai continues to shape timeless destinations that serve generations to come.

For more information, visit www.ithradubai.com