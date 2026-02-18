Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Chambers have announced a strategic partnership with IQ Fulfillment, a regional leader in robotics-driven fulfillment and AI-powered logistics solutions, under the Dubai Traders initiative. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Dubai Traders’ evolution, expanding its scope beyond marketplace access and digital onboarding to address one of the most critical constraints facing high-growth SMEs: scalable, reliable, and data-driven fulfilment operations.

Launched in September 2024 as a cornerstone of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the Dubai Traders initiative has become a transformative launchpad for entrepreneurship in the city, already supporting more than 3,400 sellers through partnerships with leading platforms including noon and Amazon. The initiative plays a central role in advancing the D33’s objective to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033 by accelerating digital adoption, competitiveness, and export readiness among SMEs.

Through this partnership with IQ Fulfillment, Dubai Traders is strengthening the operational backbone required for sustainable scale. The collaboration enables participating sellers to overcome fragmented logistics arrangements and adopt integrated, technology-led fulfilment models that improve speed, accuracy, cost efficiency, and customer experience. Sellers will benefit from structured onboarding, preferential commercial terms such as discounted fulfilment rates, and free inbound handling, as well as access to advanced analytics and performance insights. These capabilities will allow businesses to optimise inventory management, improve order fulfilment reliability, and make data-driven decisions as they scale across regional and international markets.

Public-private synergy

His Excellency Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Dubai Traders continues to demonstrate how strategic public-private collaboration can transform ambition into impact. The partnership with IQ Fulfillment represents a natural and important evolution of the programme, strengthening the operational and logistics backbone required for SMEs to scale sustainably.”

He added: “By integrating advanced fulfilment infrastructure and data-driven supply chain capabilities into Dubai Traders, we are addressing one of the most persistent barriers to SME growth and accelerating their readiness to compete across regional and global markets. This collaboration advances the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the smartest launchpad for businesses seeking to scale internationally.”

Scalability boost

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said: “Our focus is to build a complete ecosystem that empowers businesses to excel in the digital era.

This strategic partnership with IQ Fulfillment elevates the Dubai Traders initiative by addressing a critical component of e-commerce success: seamless, technology-driven fulfilment. It’s no longer enough for SMEs to simply have a digital storefront; they need the sophisticated operational backbone to deliver on their promises to customers. By embedding advanced logistics and AI-powered solutions into our support framework, we are giving Dubai's entrepreneurs the tools to scale with confidence, enhance their competitiveness, which in turn solidifies the city's status as a capital of the global digital economy, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Fadi Amoudi, CEO of IQ Holding, said: “Building a future-ready economy requires more than just digital platforms; it demands a physical supply chain powered by innovation. We are proud to partner with DET and the Dubai Traders initiative to put world-class robotics and automated fulfillment into the hands of local SMEs. By bridging the gap between technology and trade, we are empowering Dubai’s entrepreneurs to scale faster and contribute directly to the city’s D33 ambitions.”

Founded with a strong focus on innovation and operational excellence, IQ Fulfillment operates globally benchmarked, robotics-powered fulfilment centres supported by AI-enabled warehouse management systems and advanced analytics, enabling scalable growth for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by more than 500 brands globally, the company delivers consistently high service reliability, including 99% order-accuracy rates, and supports businesses across a wide range of growth stages and sectors.

Incentives package

Under the partnership, participating businesses under Dubai Traders will receive a comprehensive package of incentives and enablement support, including up to 20% discount on standard end-to-end fulfilment services, free inbound handling for the first 1,000 units per seller, and a one-year complimentary subscription to the IQ Plus platform, providing advanced analytics and performance insights. Eligible businesses will additionally benefit from a one-year 50% discount on the IQ Hybrid platform fee, providing access to an AI-powered cloud-based warehouse management system covering inventory visibility, order intake, fulfilment workflows, and delivery coordination.

Dedicated account management

Sellers will also benefit from dedicated onboarding and post-onboarding support, including structured activation, ongoing performance monitoring and regular business reviews. High-volume sellers will have access to dedicated account management to support growth planning and operational optimisation.

Emirati sellers will receive additional tailored support and preferential commercial terms on IQ Fulfillment’s end-to-end fulfilment services, while also being able to access one-to-one advisory sessions, quarterly growth roadmaps and performance reviews.

Empowering umbrella

By integrating intelligent logistics and fulfilment infrastructure into its enablement model, Dubai Traders is strengthening the ability of Dubai-based SMEs to compete beyond borders and scale with confidence. As the initiative continues to expand, DET, Dubai Chambers, and their partners remain focused on delivering high-impact support that empowers SMEs to thrive in an increasingly digital economy, further cementing Dubai's position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and sustainable business development.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), and Fadi Amoudi, CEO of IQ Holding.

About IQ Fulfillment

IQ Fulfillment is the first robotic fulfillment centre in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) , established to bolster the region’s position as a global hub for digital commerce and logistics innovation. Led by CEO Fadi Amoudi, the organization is dedicated to transforming traditional supply chains through a proprietary LogTech ecosystem, enabling businesses, from local SMEs to multinational enterprises, to scale their ecommerce operations with speed and efficiency. Operating from Dubai, IQ Fulfillment deploys state-of-the-art automation, including robotics and AI-driven software, to deliver a seamless end-to-end logistics solution. The company powers more than 500 brands globally with smart warehousing, precision order processing boasting 99.99% accuracy, and rapid cross-border delivery, providing the critical infrastructure required to support the acceleration of the digital economy in line with the region's future-ready vision.

