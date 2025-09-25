Sectors at this year’s edition include digital printing, textile, signage and screening, with FESPA Middle East providing the essential platform for businesses to connect with opportunities and innovation

The three-day event combines the latest product launches with expert-led learning, including FLEX, Sustainability Spotlight, AI Education Lab, World Wrap Masters and Wrap Demos

Dubai, UAE: FESPA Middle East will return to the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 13–15 January 2026, building on the event’s rapid ascent as the region’s premier platform for speciality print, signage and textile decoration.

The 2025 edition welcomed 2,700 visitors from 80 countries and more than 100 exhibitors. In 2026, the event is expected to host 3,000 visitors and 125 exhibitors and brands, reflecting an 11% increase in visitor numbers and a 25% rise in exhibitors year-on-year. This record-breaking growth highlights the strong demand from the regional and international print and signage communities for a dedicated platform to connect, learn, and invest.

The industry environment supports this growth. Findings from Grand View Research indicate that digital printing in the UAE alone is expected to increase from US$655.5 million in 2023 to US$917 million by 2030. While the estimated value of the digital signage market in the GCC is expected to reach US$842 million by 2035, according to Market Research Future (MRFR), a global market research company.

Bazil Cassim, Regional Manager (Middle East & Africa), FESPA, said: “This outlook highlights the strength of the regional print sector and emphasises the urgency for businesses to adapt. With its blend of technology showcases, forward-thinking education, and opportunities to connect with global leaders, FESPA Middle East is uniquely positioned as the event where print and signage professionals in the region can harness this growth and collaboratively shape the future of the industry.”

Under the tagline ‘Your Industry. Your Community.’, the 2026 event offers a people-first experience where printers, sign-makers and visual communicators can explore the latest technology, engage with world-class content and discover new avenues for business growth.

“FESPA Middle East is a celebration of community, bringing the industry together to share ideas, discover the latest technologies, and find inspiration to take their businesses forward,” Cassim added.

Alongside the showcase of cutting-edge solutions, the 2026 event will deliver a rich programme of learning and engagement. The FESPA Leadership Exchange (FLEX) will provide business-focused insights from global experts, while the Sustainability Spotlight returns to highlight practical ways to embed responsible practices and materials.

The AI Education Lab, first introduced in 2025 to popular demand, will expand with real-world demonstrations of AI in action. Meanwhile, the World Wrap Masters Middle East competition and live Wrap Demos will showcase skill, speed, and creativity in vinyl and film applications.

Conference sessions will tackle the most pressing issues shaping the industry’s future. Highlights include “Storytelling via Design: Crafting a Seamless Experience” with Nita Odedra, Director of Strategy at Blue Rhine; “Beyond the Hype: AI For Your Business” with Rob Hayes, Founder of Eirnova, and Carlo Pepe, Founder of Koshima; and “Embedding Sustainability into Workplace Culture”, a panel featuring Debora Isabella Tobing (EPSON Middle East) and Raya Makawi (Ex-3M MEA). Each will deliver practical strategies to balance creativity, innovation, and sustainability in business growth.

As with all FESPA events worldwide, revenue from FESPA Middle East is reinvested into the industry. Since 2015, FESPA has invested more than US$9 million in education, research, and grassroots projects through its global association network, ensuring that success at events like FESPA Middle East directly benefits the international print community.

Visitor registration for FESPA Middle East 2026 is open. Industry professionals can now gain their free entry pass using promo code FMEM602 via the registration on the show website www.fespamiddleeast.com.

