United Arab Emirates – Keyper, a leading property rental & management platform, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Rent Now Pay Later (RNPL) Marketplace, a platform designed to revolutionize the rental market in Dubai by giving tenants the option to pay their rent in 12 monthly instalments instead of upfront for the year. The marketplace curates a selection of high-quality, properties from top real estate agencies across Dubai pre-approved for RNPL, ensuring tenants have access to inventory that meet their varying rental needs. Unlike existing real estate portals, all listings will be pre-priced for 12 monthly payments, providing a seamless and digital-first rental experience that addresses the move-in cost problem faced by countless UAE tenants.

For tenants, Keyper eliminates the need for large lump-sum payments by creating a monthly payments marketplace for long-term leases, delivering on a rental experience that allows tenants to manage their finances more effectively. In addition to financial flexibility, tenants enjoy an end-to-end digital experience that makes the rental process effortless; from property search to finalizing agreements, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

Landlords have the option to receive their annual rent upfront while giving tenants the option to pay in monthly instalments via credit or debit card. This innovative approach bridges the gap between traditional rental expectations and modern financial management, which ultimately allows partner real estate agents to close more deals without asking landlords and tenants to compromise on their preferred payment terms.

The properties featured on the marketplace have been meticulously curated through partnerships with leading Dubai real estate agencies, including Dacha Real Estate, McCone Properties, D&B Properties, and Alba Homes. Alessia Sheglova, CEO of Dacha Real Estate, said:

“We are very excited about partnering with Keyper to enable our tenants and landlords to rent on their desired terms. Tenants will get to pay monthly with their credit card, which they have desired for the longest time, and our landlords will get paid upfront in 1 payment, every landlord’s dream!

For our agents, this is a great deal because they get qualified clients from the Keyper marketplace. We also get to close more deals faster, as Keyper can breach the gap on payment terms.

In our opinion, it’s a win-win for all parties involved. A super exciting product to come to the market”

The properties on the RNPL Marketplace were selected with the goal of offering diverse rental options and a high standard of service that meet the increasing diversity and varying demands of Dubai tenants. The marketplace is anchored by cutting-edge tenant screening technology, developed in collaboration with Uqudo and Lean Technologies. This system enables tenants to quickly and easily check their eligibility for RNPL using digital KYC and open banking integrations, all from their mobile devices.

“We are thrilled to launch the Keyper RNPL Marketplace, a platform that we believe will address one of the biggest hurdles for tenants in Dubai – the challenge of managing large, upfront rental payments. By offering a solution that allows for monthly payments, we’re not only helping tenants better manage their finances but also bringing the entire rental experience into the 21st century. This launch is a significant step in our mission to make renting and owning property in Dubai as smooth and modern as possible,” said Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyper.

Keyper’s RNPL Marketplace is poised to make a significant impact on the real estate market in Dubai. By digitizing rent payments and aligning with the Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy, Keyper is setting a new standard for accessibility and convenience in the rental market. This innovation not only enhances the tenant experience but also supports the continued digital transformation of the UAE’s real estate sector.

While the marketplace launch is in Dubai, Keyper has plans to expand RNPL to other cities across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. The company is also committed to growing its rental inventory by partnering with other top real estate agencies, ensuring that the marketplace continues to meet the evolving needs of UAE tenants.

The Keyper RNPL Marketplace can be accessed through the main Keyper website under the tenant section or directly at https://listings.realkeyper.com/.